New Harvest Park to host 7th annual Blueberry Festival

The New Harvest Park Farmers Market will host its seventh annual Blueberry Festival on Thursday, June 29, with Knox County Commission Chairman David Wright ringing the bell to kick off the family-friendly event.

The market, which runs from 3 to 6 p.m. and is open to the public, will be held at the park, located at 4775 New Harvest Lane.

In addition to local blueberries and blueberry plants for sale, other activities will include:

Blueberry Dessert Contest: Make and bring your favorite blueberry dessert to the pavilion by 4 p.m. Winners announced at 5 p.m.

Success with Blueberries in Your Garden presentation by David Vandergriff from the UT Extension Office.

Blueberry cooking demonstration by Heather Kyle-Harmon of UT Extension.

Special blueberry items available by vendors.

More activities to be announced on the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/newharvestfm/

“This is one of the market’s bigger events that folks really enjoy and it’s an afternoon that gives everyone a chance to ‘sweeten’ up their lives,” said Knox County Commission Chairman Dave Wright. “We’ll have locally grown products, including meats, fruits and vegetables, but the highlight will be the blueberries and this is the perfect time of year for them.”

The farmers market participates in the Fre$h Savings program which works in conjunction with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Under it, participants who spend up to $20 per transaction at the market will get a matching amount in tokens to buy fresh fruits and vegetables at the market.

For more information on the program visit: http://www.aarp.org/aarp-foundation/our-work/hunger/info-2015/fresh-savings-shop-smarter-eat-healthier.html.