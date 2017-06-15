Pigeon Forge’s July Fourth Patriot Festival To Feature Thompson Square, Fireworks Showcase

International country music duo Thompson Square is set to headline the 27th annual Patriot Festival, Pigeon Forge’s Independence Day celebration. The pair takes the stage immediately before an elaborate fireworks showcase lights up the night sky in the family vacation destination located in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.

“Patriot Festival is a perfect summertime event for families, both our Pigeon Forge residents and our visitors,” said Leon Downey, executive director of the Pigeon Forge Department of Tourism. “We’re pleased to offer a day of great music topped off with spectacular fireworks; it’s an all-American Independence Day celebration.”

This free festival will take place in Pigeon Forge’s Patriot Park; festivities begin at noon. Food vendors and a kids’ carnival will be available for guests to enjoy. Onstage entertainment starts at 1:30 p.m. and will continue into the night. The fireworks display will begin at approximately 9:45 p.m.

In addition to a variety of local entertainers, the band Departure, a Journey tribute band, also performs. Departure replicates the look, sound and feel of the original eighties rock super group, playing the hit songs that everyone knows and loves.

Patriot Festival guests will recognize Thompson Square’s chart-topping hits “Are You Gonna Kiss Me Or Not,” “If I Didn’t Have You,” and “Everything I Shouldn’t Be Thinking About.” In addition, the 2012 Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Vocal Duo of the Year Award winner has six Top 20 hits, seven mainstream industry awards and more than 25 award nominations.

Patriot Festival guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Umbrellas, tents, and coolers will not be permitted. Free parking will be provided at the Teaster Lane Municipal parking lot, and a free shuttle will operate every 20 minutes between the lot and festival site.

Additional information regarding the festival and Pigeon Forge can be found at MyPigeonForge.com or by calling 800-251-9100.