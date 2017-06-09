PredsOnTheSquare watch party planned for Game 6 of Stanley Cup Finals

Knox County, Knoxville, Visit Knoxville, WIVK partnering for event

Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett announced on WIVK 107.7 Friday morning that Knox County, the City of Knoxville, Visit Knoxville and WIVK are partnering to present a Nashville Predators Stanley Cup Game 6 watch party on Market Square Sunday night. Stellar Vision and Sound is also helping to provide the audio/visual for the watch party.

Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals begins at 8 p.m. on NBC’s local affiliate, WBIR channel 10.

“Hockey fans are going to fill Market Square Sunday night when the Nashville Predators fight to stay in the Stanley Cup Finals,” said Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett. “The atmosphere on The Square is going to be awesome. I appreciate the City of Knoxville, Visit Knoxville and WIVK for partnering with Knox County to make #PredsOnTheSquare happen.”

“Hockey fever is rampant in Knoxville,” said Mayor Rogero. “Many Predator fans have requested a special watch party on Market Square, and we’re excited to partner with Knox County and Visit Knoxville and WIVK to bring Game 6 on the big screen to local fans. Go Preds!”

A limited number of seats will be provided on The Square, so attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair to enjoy the game.

“Preds on the Square is going to be a fun event for locals and visitors alike in Knoxville Sunday night,” said Visit Knoxville President Kim Bumpas. “It’s very exciting when the City and the County come together to create an event like this for our community.”

Restaurants around Market Square will be open and able to provide food and drinks. Open containers of alcohol are not allowed on The Square outside of businesses.

Parking downtown can be found at various public garage and private lots. Information about parking downtown is available at http://www.knoxvilletn.gov/residents/traffic_transit/parking and at http://www.parkdowntownknoxville.com (optimized for mobile).