Remote Area Medical holding clinic in Athens, TN July 8 and 9

60 Dental Professionals Will Fill Chairs in Hopes of Treating Over 1,000 Patients

Remote Area Medical- RAM™, the largest provider of mobile medical clinics in the country delivering free medical, dental, and vision care to underserved and uninsured individuals, children and families, will hold a clinic in Athens, TN at McMinn County High School, located at 2215 Congress Parkway. The parking lot at the clinic location opens at 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 8. Ticket distribution begins at 3:00 a.m., and doors open at 6:00 a.m. The same process will repeat on Sunday, July 9. Individuals will be called in order by the number on their ticket and served on a first-come, first-serve basis. All services are provided at no cost to patients of any age, and no ID is ever required.

“Athens is a great location for RAM to host one of its free, mobile medical clinics,” said RAM Founder and President Stan Brock. “The area is an hour drive from both Knoxville and Chattanooga. This strategic location provides a great opportunity for people who need free vision, dental and medical care. We plan to have quite a few medical professionals turn out, and this will allow us to treat as many people as possible.”

For the past 32 years, Remote Area Medical and its Corps of 120,000 Humanitarians have treated close to 700,000 individuals, delivering more than $114 million in free medical services. In 2016, RAM treated more than 7,000 people in the state of Tennessee. Medical services at this year’s clinic will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, eye exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglass production, free eyeglasses, women’s health exams, assistance device (walkers and canes) education, osteopathic manipulative treatment and general medical exams.

For more information about RAM’s mobile medical clinics please visit www.ramusa.org. To volunteer email volunteers@ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.