Repaired Inskip Pool slated to open Saturday

Inskip Pool – the City’s largest outdoor pool, located at 4204 Bruhin Road – will open this Saturday, June 3, after repairs that prevented the pool from being opened over Memorial Day weekend.

The City opened Ed Cothren Pool, 1737 Reynolds Street, last Saturday, May 27.

Both pools are open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. on Sundays. Inskip Pool admission is $4 and Ed Cothren Pool admission is $3.

Over the winter, the City replaced sand in the volleyball court, expanded the green space with additional shading, re-roofed the shelters and added an accessible shower at Inskip Pool.

“Returning visitors will definitely notice an improvement to Inskip Pool, especially with more shaded seating areas,” said Aaron Browning, Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation.

City Parks and Recreation also will host Red Cross learn-to-swim sessions at Inskip Pool this summer for children ages 5 years and older. Parents can sign up their children by visiting Inskip Pool.

There will be three swim lesson sessions held over the course of the summer, with each session lasting two weeks and including eight 45-minute lessons. Cost per session per child is $60. Families with multiple children will pay $60 for the first child and $45 for each additional child.

City pools are also available for after-hour rental for parties and group gatherings. Rentals may be reserved at http://registration.knoxvilletn.gov.

For more information on City aquatics programs and facilities, visit www.knoxvilletn.gov/aquatics.

For weather information, call Inskip Pool at 865-687-9919 or Ed Cothren Pool at 865-544-7480.