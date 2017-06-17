Scottish Society of Knoxville Cottage Meeting

The Scottish Society of Knoxville will hold their annual Cottage Meeting beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, at the Historic Sam Houston School House – Raven Hall 3650 Old Sam Houston School Road Maryville, TN 37804.

Ron Jones will present a program on “Ancient Scotland.”

The Scottish Society would like to invite those of Scottish and Scots/Irish ancestry who might have an interest in joining the Society.

SSK will provide sandwich fixings and drinks. They ask members and visitors to bring side dishes, salads, desserts, fruit, etc.

The school house, museum and grounds around the museum are open for tours and exploring as well. Contact 865-947-3394 if you would like more information.