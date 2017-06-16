Sea Ray expands Knoxville-area manufacturing facility

Sea Ray has enjoyed a banner year thus far, with several major award wins and a significant expansion to its Tellico manufacturing facility, as well as the addition of 80 new full-time employees. With many job positions still open and several exciting new boat introductions on the horizon, the company is looking forward to continued growth.

Sea Ray’s Tellico facility, located in Vonore, Tennessee, was recently named a Brunswick Distinguished Safety Award recipient. The program, organized by Sea Ray’s parent company, Brunswick Corporation, was created to recognize and reward facilities that have achieved outstanding safety and health performance through promoting and practicing safety awareness, ultimately minimizing workplace incidents and injuries.

“I would like to congratulate our hard-working team for this accomplishment,” said Brad Anderson, president and general manager of Sea Ray Sport Boats and Sport Cruisers. “Through a shared commitment to the safety and well-being of every employee, our facility has been able to maintain the highest standards. We’re grateful for the recognition from Brunswick.”

Earlier this month, Sea Ray celebrated another big win: The new Sea Ray SLX-W 230 wake sports boat was named one of Boating Industry magazine’s Top Products for 2017. Editors of Boating Industry selected the Top Products based on factors including innovation, impact on the industry, and how each product advanced its category. With its incredible wake-shaping capabilities, unique V-hull, patent-pending wake surf fins, and Mercury® Marine V-drive engine, the SLX-W 230 is a game-changer, as well as a remarkably versatile, family-friendly addition to the sport boat market.

Also produced at the Tellico facility, the new SLX 400, a.k.a. “The Entertainer,” was selected by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) for a prestigious 2017 Innovation Award. The SLX 400 was awarded in the Cuddy Cabin & Bowrider Boats category, as announced during February’s Miami International Boat Show. Standout features of the sprawling luxury day boat include a new fold-down patio wing that provides a massive interaction area with the water, and a bow social zone with forward touring seats.

“The SLX 400 and SLX-W 230 both reflect Sea Ray’s commitment to improving the boating experience,” said Kevin Reilly, portfolio category director for Sea Ray Sport Boats and Sport Cruisers. “These awards affirm that we’re continuing to raise the bar for all-day comfort, capability and performance. We’re proud to offer boaters something truly fresh and exciting, and we’re honored to see our efforts recognized.”

To accommodate increased production of the SLX 400, Sea Ray has expanded its Tellico facility with a new ramp and dock, enabling the plant to test larger models more efficiently. To date, the facility has also added 80 new full-time employees and is still hiring, a reflection of the company’s positive growth outlook for the year ahead.

“As we continue to grow our team and expand our award-winning product lineup, we do so with a clear focus on what matters most: the customer,” said Anderson. “Each award, each milestone helps pave the way for us to better address the needs and preferences of our boating family.”

For more information about the company and to view the complete lineup of Sea Ray boats, please visit searay.com.