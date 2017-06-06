Second Saturday Concert series kicks off this weekend

Relentless Blues to play at New Harvest Park

Knox County’s Second Saturday Concert series, which takes place each summer at The Cove at Concord Park and New Harvest Park, kicks off this weekend with Relentless Blues taking the stage at New Harvest Park. The live entertainment, which is free and open to the public, runs from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 10. The concert initially set for The Cove has been cancelled due to recent storm damage and will not be rescheduled.

“The Second Saturday Concert Series has long been a popular event at The Cove at Concord Park, and I’m happy that we’re able to expand the series to New Harvest Park,” said Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett. “While recent storms forced the cancellation of the first concert of the season at The Cove, I know the community is looking forward to seeing the park reopened, and our Parks and Recreation Department is working hard to make that happen as soon as possible.”

The three-piece power trio Relentless Blues has been making East Tennessee’s finest hard rocking blues music since 1987. The band, which has Hendrixian roots, performs cover songs and lots of originals. The intense vocals and blazing guitars provide an infectious backbeat to the trio’s blue metal fusion. Members cite everyone from Robert Johnson to Frank Zappa as influences.

The Second Saturday Concert series continues through August. The schedule for the rest of the season is:

July 8 – Kitty Wampus (The Cove) and Wild Blue Yonder (New Harvest)

12 – Vinyl Tap (The Cove) and Crawdaddy Jones (New Harvest)

The public is welcome to bring blankets, chairs and food. Please note that no alcohol is allowed.

New Harvest Park is located at 4775 New Harvest Lane and The Cove at Concord Park is located at 11808 Northshore Drive. More information about these and other Knox County Parks & Recreation facilities can be found at http://www.knoxcounty.org/parks.

If any concert has to be canceled due to inclement weather, a notification will be posted to the Knox County Parks & Rec Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/knoxcountyparks/ and the park’s Twitter page https://twitter.com/knoxcountyparks.

For more information, contact Mike Donila at (865) 215-6616 (office) or (865) 306-1177 (cell).