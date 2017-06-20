Sons Summit II registration open

What: Sons Summit II

When: 1-6 p.m. Friday, June 30, 2017

Where: Pellissippi State Community College, Magnolia Campus, 1610 E. Magnolia Ave.

Who: Mayor Madeline Rogero; City of Knoxville staff; boys and young men of color between the ages of 14 and 24; keynote speaker Chris Blue, winner of “The Voice,” Season 12; Knoxville native and University of Tennessee football player Todd Kelly Jr.; criminal justice professional and motivational speaker Charles Brown; and former NFL running back and past Regional Director to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development LeRoy Thompson

The City of Knoxville’s Save Our Sons initiative and Pellissippi State Community College present the Sons Summit II, a day of speakers and workshops focused on creating opportunity and eliminating violence-related deaths among Knoxville’s boys and young men of color. Workshop topics include: Success and Service; Engagement with Law Enforcement; and Setting Goals.

Admission is free, but registration is required. Lunch will be included.

The first 15 Sons to register for the Summit will receive free movie tickets from Regal Entertainment Group. At the event, door prizes will be given away, and attendees will be able to register for a chance to win an Apple iPad.

Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/save-our-sons-pellissippi-state-community-college-present-sons-summit-ii-tickets-35377982498