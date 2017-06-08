The Soundtrack of Summer in This Week’s Tennessee Tourism Round Up

The summer heats up in Tennessee as internationally-acclaimed music festivals sweep the state from Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, Tennessee; CMA Music Festival in Nashville; and Riverbend Festival in Chattanooga. See chart-topping performers and legendary musicians. It’s the “Soundtrack of America. Made in Tennessee.”

June 8-11

Manchester – Bonnaroo Music Festival features more than 10 stages and welcomes the best performers in rock ‘n’ roll, jazz, Americana, hip-hop, electronica and more on a 700-acre farm in Manchester, Tennessee.

Nashville – CMA Music Festival is “country music’s biggest party” that brings country fans and artists together for four days and nights of live music in downtown Nashville.

June 9-17

Chattanooga – Riverbend Festival has multiple stages of diverse music, fireworks, 5K and 10K runs, and a children’s village in downtown Chattanooga and the riverfront.

June 9-July 2

Memphis – Aida: The Musical is about an enslaved Nubian princess, Aida, who falls in love with an Egyptian soldier. It’s a musical about forbidden love, devotion, peace and prosperity at the Hattiloo Theatre.

June 10

Knoxville – Henry Cho performs his famous stand-up 8 p.m. ET on the U.S. Cellular Stage at the Bijou Theatre. Doors open at 7 p.m. ET.

Memphis – Night at the Lorraine includes food, live music, dancing to 60s hits, the “Hitsville vs. Soulsville: The Showdown” guided tour, silent auction and more 7-11 p.m. CT at the Lorraine Motel. Proceeds benefit the National Civil Rights Museum.

Memphis – Enjoy The Sandlot about a new kid in town who’s taken under the wing of a ragtag baseball team in the coming of age movie set in the summer of 1962 2 p.m. CT at The Orpheum Theatre. Arrive early at 1 p.m. CT for pre-show fun like drink specials, a photo booth and a performance by the Mighty Wurlitzer organ.

Memphis – Star Force Day includes face painting, balloon art and themed crafts like making light sabers, and photos with the galaxy’s most popular heroes and villains 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT at The Children’s Museum of Memphis.

Murfreesboro – The Celtic Arts Festival includes hands-on activities, arts and crafts and more 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT at the Discovery Center. The event is free and open to the public.

Union City – Adam Wakefield from NBC’s The Voice closes out the Southern Nights Concert Series beginning with Cotton Clifton and the Pickers performing at 7 p.m. CT and Wakefield taking the stage 8:30 p.m. CT on the Great Lawn at Discovery Park of America.

June 10-11, June 17-18

Memphis – Celebrate Gone Fishing events that include learning how to cast a reel, special giveaways, seminars and more at the Bass Pro Shops in Memphis.

June 10, June 17

Townsend – Bill Landry of “The Heartland Series” fame conducts a personal guided trip 9:30 a.m. ET around Cades Cove.

June 11

Nashville – Root for your favorite musicals to bring home the coveted Tony Award at the Tony Awards Viewing Party 7-10 p.m. CT on stage in the James K. Polk Theater. The event is free and open to the public.

June 11-18

Murfreesboro – The International Folk Fest features dance groups from around the world in downtown Murfreesboro. The event is free and open to the public.

June 12-18

Memphis – Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Juneteenth Urban Festival with events like Taste of Juneteenth, an art and wine kickoff mixer; music; Lifetime Achievement Awards Gala; the Juneteenth Outdoor Festival and more at various venues in Memphis.

June 12-23

Knoxville – Steve Kaufman’s Annual Concert Series features 10 nights of concerts with international performers 7 p.m. ET at Maryville College.

June 13

Murfreesboro – Science Café: The Science of Baseball is a home run as Ricardo Valerdi, founder of the Science of Sport and consultant to national sports teams, discusses the science of baseball 6:30 p.m. CT at the Discovery Center.

June 13-18

Nashville – Dixie’s Tupperware Party is the outrageously funny show you can’t miss as Dixie Longate tells tales, heartfelt accounts, gives away free things and more at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center.

June 14

Hendersonville – Enjoy a free concert by Nashville Symphony as part of their Free Community Concert Series 7:30 p.m. CT at Historic Rock Castle

Nashville – Sip and learn during the Porch Wine Series: How do You Make White Sangria as information and tastings take place 6 p.m. CT on the outside porch of City Winery.