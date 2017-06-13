South Knoxville Candidate Meet and Greet tonight

South Knoxville Alliance of Businesses & Professionals (SKA) is sponsoring a City Council Candidate Meet-and-Greet on Tuesday, June 13, 2017 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. in the library of Dogwood Elementary School at 705 Tipton Ave. The venue is accessible for people with disabilities. Light refreshments will be served.

The format will consist of an introductory statement from each candidate and a breakout time afterwards for candidates to meet and speak with attendees.

Candidates for the 1st District seat include Greg Knox, Rebecca Parr, Stephanie Welch and Andrew Wilson.

The Primary Election is scheduled for August 29, with early voting running from August 9 – August 24.

Election of Knoxville’s city council is a two-step process where each district votes for candidates in their own district in the primary. The top two candidates from each district become the district nominees and are voted on in the general election to be held on November 7.

SKA’s mission is to promote the well-being and success of the South Knoxville business and professional community thereby enhancing the quality of life of South Knoxville communities.