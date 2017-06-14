Spider-Man, Captain America coming to Zoo Knoxville this Saturday

Superhero Saturday presented by Advance Financial Foundation

Marvel Comics favorites Spider-Man and Captain America are coming to Zoo Knoxville for a special appearance at Superhero Saturday presented by Advance Financial Foundation this Saturday, June 17, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Fans of all ages are invited to come by for a personal introduction and to pose for photos with Spider-Man and Captain America. Other special activities include the “Superhero Boot Camp”, where little good guys can learn how to use their own super powers for heroic feats.

Superhero Saturday featuring Captain America and Spider-Man is included with paid zoo admission.

For more information on Superhero Saturday featuring Captain America and Spider-Man, visit Zoo Knoxville’s Web site at zooknoxville.org, Zoo Knoxville’s Facebook page or call the zoo at (865) 637-5331.