Stephanie Welch Campaign Kickoff tomorrow

Stephanie Welch, candidate for the 1st District seat on the Knoxville City Council, will hold her campaign kickoff Thursday, June 8 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Candoro Marble in South Knoxville.
Stephanie Welch, candidate for First District City Council Seat, visits with current Councilman Nick Pavlis during the annual Honor Fountain City Day on May 29. Welch was among numerous office seekers and elected official in the Fountain City Memorial Day event. (Photo by Mike Steely)
