Tennessee Valley Fair Announces Concert Lineup

Thursday, September 14 – Jagged Edge
Reserved Seat = $10
Friday, September 15 – Kool & the Gang
Reserved Seat = $30 – $5
Saturday, September 16 – Con Hunley
Reserved Seat = $10
Sunday, September 17 – John Michael Montgomery
Reserved Seat = $15
*No free seats will be available for the Cheap Trick or Kool & the Gang concerts. Complimentary general admission seats will be available at all other concerts with paid fair admission.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 7 at 10:00 a.m. This presale includes concert tickets, discounted admission tickets and ride wristbands. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit http://www.tnvalleyfair.org or call 865-215-1482.
