Tennessee Valley Fair Announces Concert Lineup

Josh Turner, Cheap Trick, Kool & the Gang heading to Knoxville

Knoxville, Tenn. (June 5, 2017) – The Tennessee Valley Fair is pleased to announce its 2017 concert lineup for the 98th annual event, September 8-17.

 

 

  • Friday, September 8 – LOCASH
    Reserved Seat = $15 – $10

 

  • Sunday, September 10 – Michael Ray with Drew Baldridge
    Reserved Seat = $10

 

  • Monday, September 11 – Matthew West
    Reserved Seat = $10

 

  • Tuesday, September 12 – Josh Turner
    Reserved Seat = $30 – $20

 

  • Wednesday, September 13 – Cheap Trick
    Reserved Seat = $30 – $5

 

  • Thursday, September 14 – Jagged Edge
    Reserved Seat = $10

 

  • Friday, September 15 – Kool & the Gang
    Reserved Seat = $30 – $5

 

  • Saturday, September 16 – Con Hunley
    Reserved Seat = $10

 

  • Sunday, September 17 – John Michael Montgomery
    Reserved Seat = $15

 

*No free seats will be available for the Cheap Trick or Kool & the Gang concerts. Complimentary general admission seats will be available at all other concerts with paid fair admission.

 

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, June 7 at 10:00 a.m.  This presale includes concert tickets, discounted admission tickets and ride wristbands.  To purchase tickets or learn more, visit http://www.tnvalleyfair.org or call 865-215-1482.

 

