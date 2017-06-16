Unwanted Medication Collection to be held Saturday, June 17

Who: The Knoxville Police Department along with the Knox County and City of Knoxville Solid Waste Offices, the Knox County Health Department and other members of the East Tennessee Regional Medication Collection Coalition

What: Properly dispose of old or unwanted prescription medications or over-the-counter medicines

When: Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: West Town Mall parking lot, 7600 Kingston Pike

Members of the East Tennessee Regional Medication Collection Coalition will be on hand to collect and properly dispose of unwanted medicines Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the West Town Mall parking lot located at 7600 Kingston Pike.

Medicines can only be dropped off at this location during the event. At all other times, Knox County residents can bring old or unused medicines to the Knoxville Police Department Safety Building at 800 Howard Baker Jr. Ave. The Safety Building is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

This event is sponsored by: the Knoxville Police Department, Knox County and City of Knoxville Solid Waste Offices, Knox County Health Department, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, UT Academy of Student Pharmacists, KUB, the Metropolitan Drug Commission, Hallsdale Powell Utility District, Knoxville Academy of Medical Alliance, WBIR and Moe’s Southwest Grill.

For more information visit http://www.medicationcollection.org/.