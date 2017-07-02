2nd City Council District Go Vote! Knoxville public meeting Monday

When: 5:30-7 p.m. on Monday, July 17, 2017

Where: Deane Hill Recreation Center, 7400 Deane Hill Drive

Who: Mayor Madeline Rogero, Vice Mayor and 2nd District Council Representative Duane Grieve, Knox County Election Commission staff, 2nd District neighborhood leaders, and candidates running for Council seats in the 2017 City elections

In the Aug. 29 primary and Nov. 7 general election, Knoxville voters will elect five new City Council members – a majority of the seats on the nine-member Council. Mayor Rogero and members of the current City Council are encouraging voters to get to know the candidates and their issues, engage in the election process, and go vote.

Go Vote! Knoxville is series public meetings, one in each of the six City Council districts. The series began July 10 in the 1st District and continues with events on June 17, 20, 24, 25 and Sept. 7. At these community meetings, Mayor Rogero, current Council members and neighborhood leaders will talk about this year’s elections and how citizens can get involved in shaping Knoxville’s future.

The City and local businesses will provide free pizza and snacks at these public meetings, as well as family-friendly games and activities. Status Dough will provide doughnuts at the 2ndDistrict event. The Knox County Election Commission will provide voter information, register new voters and demonstrate how to cast a ballot using its voting machines. The League of Women Voters will give attendees a civics quiz for prizes. Candidates will be introduced, and voters will have opportunities to talk one-on-one with them.

Anyone needing a disability accommodation should contact the City’s ADA Coordinator, Stephanie Cook, at scook@knoxvilletn.gov or 865-215-2034. For an English interpreter, contact the City Law Department at 865-215-2050.