36th Annual Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame Dinner & Induction Ceremony Set for Thursday, August 3

Some of the best achievements in sports will be honored during the 36th Annual Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame dinner and induction ceremony, which is set for Thursday, August 3 at the Knoxville Convention Center.
Guest speaker for the evening is Inky Johnson, University of Tennessee football legend and motivational speaker.
Tickets to the event are $150 each or $1,400 for a table of 10 and can be purchased at www.gkshof.org. Proceeds from the event benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley. Hospitality begins at 5:30 p.m. and the induction ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m.
The 2017 Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame class includes: Buck Vaughn, Founder; Jim Haslam, Athlete and Contributor; Todd Collins, Football; Rod Delmonico, Coaching; George Quarles, Coaching; J.J. McCleskey, Football; Kevin Swider, Hockey; Art Reynolds, All Around; Dawn Marsh, Basketball; and Rebecca O’Connor, Bowling.
Special awards recipients include: Ott Dafoe, Chad Pennington Professional Athlete of the Year; Eddie Courtney, Pat Summitt Ignite Greatness Award; Skyler Merrell, Will McKamey Spirit Award; 1987 Lady Vols National Championship Team, Thanks for The Memories Award; and Larry Cox, Special Recognition.
High School Athletes of the Year are: Allie Dunn, Grace Christian Academy girls soccer; Keondra McKinney, Fulton High School girls basketball; and male students Luke Smith, Knoxville Catholic High School boys basketball; Davis Shore, Christian Academy of Knoxville golf; and Tee Higgins, Oak Ridge High School football and basketball.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley serves over 7,900 youth and teens at 19 Club locations in Knox, Blount, Loudon and North Anderson Counties.
To learn more, visit www.bgctnv.org.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login