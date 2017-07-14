36th Annual Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame Dinner & Induction Ceremony Set for Thursday, August 3

Some of the best achievements in sports will be honored during the 36th Annual Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame dinner and induction ceremony, which is set for Thursday, August 3 at the Knoxville Convention Center.

Guest speaker for the evening is Inky Johnson, University of Tennessee football legend and motivational speaker.

Tickets to the event are $150 each or $1,400 for a table of 10 and can be purchased at www.gkshof.org. Proceeds from the event benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley. Hospitality begins at 5:30 p.m. and the induction ceremony begins at 7:30 p.m.

The 2017 Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame class includes: Buck Vaughn, Founder; Jim Haslam, Athlete and Contributor; Todd Collins, Football; Rod Delmonico, Coaching; George Quarles, Coaching; J.J. McCleskey, Football; Kevin Swider, Hockey; Art Reynolds, All Around; Dawn Marsh, Basketball; and Rebecca O’Connor, Bowling.

Special awards recipients include: Ott Dafoe, Chad Pennington Professional Athlete of the Year; Eddie Courtney, Pat Summitt Ignite Greatness Award; Skyler Merrell, Will McKamey Spirit Award; 1987 Lady Vols National Championship Team, Thanks for The Memories Award; and Larry Cox, Special Recognition.

High School Athletes of the Year are: Allie Dunn, Grace Christian Academy girls soccer; Keondra McKinney, Fulton High School girls basketball; and male students Luke Smith, Knoxville Catholic High School boys basketball; Davis Shore, Christian Academy of Knoxville golf; and Tee Higgins, Oak Ridge High School football and basketball.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley serves over 7,900 youth and teens at 19 Club locations in Knox, Blount, Loudon and North Anderson Counties.

To learn more, visit www.bgctnv.org.