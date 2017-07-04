4th City Council District Go Vote! Knoxville public meeting tomorrow

When: 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2017

Where: Milton Roberts Recreation Center, 5900 Asheville Highway

Who: Mayor Madeline Rogero, 4th District Councilman Nick Della Volpe, Knox County Election Commission staff, 4th District neighborhood leaders, and candidates running for Council seats in the 2017 City elections

In the Aug. 29 primary and Nov. 7 general election, Knoxville voters will elect five new City Council members – a majority of the seats on the nine-member Council. Mayor Rogero and members of the current City Council are encouraging voters to get to know the candidates and their issues, engage in the election process, and go vote.

The Go Vote! Knoxville initiative includes a series of public meetings, one in each of the six City Council districts. The series of meet-ups prior to the Aug. 29 primary began July 10 and continues through next week. Visit www.govoteknoxville.com for the full meeting schedule and for additional details.

The City will provide free pizza at this July 20 public meeting, and Magpies Bakery is donating treats. Family-friendly games and activities will be offered, so bring the children. The Knox County Election Commission will provide voter information and register new voters. The League of Women Voters will offer a civics quiz for prizes.

Council candidates will be introduced, and voters will have opportunities to talk one-on-one with them.

Anyone needing a disability accommodation should contact the City’s ADA Coordinator, Stephanie Cook, at scook@knoxvilletn.gov or 865-215-2034. For an English interpreter, contact the City Law Department at 865-215-2050.