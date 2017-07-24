The Amazing Barry’s Magic Show to honor local transplant patient

Chris Kelley is awaiting a new lease on life. He has type 1 diabetes and at the age of 39 began experiencing kidney problems. During a trip to his local ER for what he thought was kidney stones, he was given a dose of Toradol, an NSAID (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug) which is used to treat pain. That dose of Toradol in the ER threw Chris into full kidney failure and he’s been on dialysis ever since. Doctors say a kidney transplant is critical.

During this difficult time, Chris is grateful for the love and support of his family. His wife, Pryj, is incredibly supportive. Between Chris and Pryj, they have four children, three beautiful grandchildren, and another grandchild on the way. He enjoys playing with his grandchildren, performing music, and working with his hands. Sadly, he is currently unable to do many of these activities. Right now, he needs your help.

The average kidney transplant costs approximately $335,000, and that’s only the beginning. Even with health insurance, which will cover a portion of the transplant costs, he still faces significant expenses related to the surgery. For the rest of his life, he will need follow-up care and daily anti-rejection medications. Post-transplant medications are very expensive, and they’re as critical to his survival as the transplant itself.

For fundraising support and guidance, Kelley and his family turned to the National Foundation for Transplants (NFT) for assistance with some of these financial burdens. NFT is a nonprofit organization that helps patients raise funds to pay for transplant-related expenses through their community-based fundraising program.

“My heart goes out to Chris and his family,” said Claire Prince, NFT fundraising consultant. “But, I know this event will be a huge success! He’s got a wonderful support system around him, and they are working hard to raise the funds he needs to afford his lifesaving treatment and care.”

On July 30, 2017, from 2:00-4:00pm, “The Amazing Barry’s Irresponsible Behavior Magic Show” will be held in honor of Chris Kelley at the Modern Studio located on 109 West Anderson Ave, Knoxville, TN 37917. The Amazing Barry will be performing a 45 minute magic show. There will be a short break followed by an hour long comedy hypnosis show. The price of advanced tickets for this event is $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 12 and under. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $20. For more information, please contact Pryj Kelley at (865) 237-3845 or pryjmaty@gmail.com, or Barry Rice at (573) 275-7275.

To make a tax-deductible donation in honor of Kelley, please send a contribution to the NFT Tennessee Transplant Fund, 5350 Poplar Ave., Suite 430, Memphis, TN 38119. Please be sure to write “in honor of Chris Kelley” on the memo line. Secure donations also can be made online at www.transplants.org. Donors should click on “Find an NFT Patient” to locate Kelley.