I Bike KNX Offers Free Bike Classes This Summer

The Knoxville Regional Bicycle Program is offering free bicycle classes to both children and adults. These 30-minute classes are customized for each student depending on their needs and interests. The classes can help students learn how to ride a bike, start biking again, ride without training wheels, use gears to make riding easier and more fun, or ride safely in traffic. There are available slots on July 22, July 28, and August 2. All classes will be held at Tyson Park, 2351 Kingston Pike.

When signing up for a class, please note what kind of instruction is needed. In order to ensure that each student receives proper attention, it is required that only one person sign up for each timeslot. When arriving for a class, please report to the area across from the restrooms near the playground, south of the tennis court area. If more instruction is needed after the free session, additional instruction can be scheduled. The rates for additional classes are $10 for 30-min or $15 for 1 hour. More details on bike education and an online signup can be found at http://www.ibikeknx.com/What-We-Do/Bicycle-Classes.