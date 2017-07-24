Bits and Pieces

By Rosie Moore

Every once in a while, the inevitable happens. Such was the case with me. Last week I wrote about books and mentioned the novel “The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.” I was so disappointed with it. The plot was intriguing and the scenes were remarkable with their beauty but it was very graphic—might I say pornographic—on a lot of pages. Some novels I can read over and over again but, not this one.

John Grisham has a new book out, “Camino Island.” This new one is a page-turner, as usual.

I am so blessed. Last April, my twenty-seventh great grandchild was born. A boy, named Jedekiah. Now, I wonder, where did the parents get that name? Becoming a grandparent is a joyous occasion. Becoming a great-grandparent is an added bonus.

Last, but not least:

“Depth of mercy, can there be

Mercy still reserved for me?

Can my God His wrath forbear.

Me, the chief of sinners, spare?

I have long withstood his grace

Long provoked Him to His face.

Would not hearken to his calls,

Grieved Him by a thousand falls…..

There for me the Savior stands,

Shows His wounds and spreads His hands.

God is love! I know, I feel;

Jesus weeps and loves me still.

Now incline me to repent

Let me now my sins lament,

Now my foul revolt deplore,

Weep, believe, and sin no more.”

This beautiful hymn was written by Charles Wesley, an English leader of the Methodist movement widely known for writing over 6,000 hymns. That’s amazing!

Thought for the day: The confession of evil works is the first beginning of good works. Augustine

Send comments to rosemerrie@att.net. Thank you.