Books and Movies

By Rosie Moore

I don’t go to movies any more but I do watch them on TV and it’s surprising how many wonderful movies are derived from wonderful books. Alas, so many movies today are full of violence, murder, and mayhem, with just a sprinkling of love thrown in sometimes. I am now reading “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”—just started it. So far, it is a mesmerizing tale. But I have not seen the movie. I am enamored with books that have an intriguing plot with interesting characters, such as spy novels and mysteries. However, my favorite is, of course, movies (and books) that contain a love story.

Do you remember “Love Story” produced in the year 1970? A tear-jerker, if there ever was one. Today, we have two such love stories, both by Nicholas Sparks. These two movies come on TV regularly every few weeks or so. I’m talking about “The Notebook” and “A Walk to Remember,” which was the story of two teenagers who fall in love with dire consequences. I’ve read both books and the films were pretty consistent with the writer’s manuscripts. There are many other movies that contain love stories, but these are two of my favorites. Then there is the sizzling love story that will make your tears flow, “Splendor In The Grass” which is a line from the poem by William Wadsworth. A beautiful movie with a surprising ending.

Let’s go way, way back. The 1955 movie “Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing” is a story of an widowed doctor of Chinese and European descent who falls in love with a married American reporter. Jennifer Jones and William Holden star in this captivating story. In 1958, Ingrid Bergman starred in a beautiful movie, “The Inn of Sixth Happiness.” This is the story of an English missionary who goes to China, meets the love of her life and rescues Chinese children from a Japanese invasion. Both of these movies are “must-sees,” no matter how old they are. AND, they were fabulous novels.

Reading is the best way to visit other people’s lives and other countries. To see them come alive in a movie is an added bonus. Try to “read” and “see.” That’s a great experience.

Thought for the day: I don’t know what tomorrow holds, but I know who holds tomorrow. Anonymous

Send comments to rosemerrie@att.net. Thank you.