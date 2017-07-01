Celebrate summer with a KMA Family Fun Day!

Celebrate summer with the Knoxville Museum of Art during Family Fun Day on Saturday, July 8 11 a.m. -3 p.m. This FREE family event will be packed with art-making, artist demonstrations, face painting, magic shows, gallery tours, and live music.

Jeanine Fuller will be performing musical hits throughout the day, with additional performances by the Tennessee Valley Cloggers, Broadway Family Karate, and Magician Gary Murray. Snacks will be available for purchase. Family Fun Day is free and open to the public.