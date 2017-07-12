Child and Adult Care Food Program

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley announces participation in the Child and Adult Care Food Program.  Meals will be provided at no separate charge to eligible children served at the following site(s):
 
Halls/Powell Club
1819 Dry Gap Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918
Phone (865) 232-1218; Fax (865) 232-1219
Lenoir City Club
201 N. B Street, Lenoir City TN 37771
Phone (865)232-1228; Fax (865)232-1229
Haslam Family Club University
407 Caswell Avenue, Knoxville, TN  37917
Phone (865) 232-1214; Fax (865) 232-1215
North Anderson County Club
310 6th Street, Lake City, TN 37769
Phone (865)232-1236; Fax (865)232-1237
Vestal Club
522 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN  37920
Phone (865) 232-1216; Fax (865) 232-1217
Ft. Craig Club
520 S. Washington Street, Maryville, 37804
Phone (865)232-1240; Fax (865)232-1241
Northridge Crossing Club
3916 Carus Road, Knoxville, TN 37918
Phone (865)232-1220; Fax (865)232-1221
Walter P Taylor Club
316 McConnell Street, Knoxville TN 37915
Phone (865)232-1222; Fax (865)232-1223
Montgomery Village Club
4530 Joe Lewis Road, Knoxville, TN 37920
Phone (865)232-1224; Fax (865)232-1225
Western Heights Club
1417 Oldham Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37921
Phone (865)232-1226; Fax (865)232-1227
Moses Teen Center
967 Irwin Street, Knoxville, TN 37917
Phone (865)232-1210;Fax (865)232-1211
Middlebrook Club
8833 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville 37923
Phone (865)232-1248; Fax (865)232-1249

