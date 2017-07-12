Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley announces participation in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals will be provided at no separate charge to eligible children served at the following site(s):

Halls/Powell Club 1819 Dry Gap Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918 Phone (865) 232-1218; Fax (865) 232-1219 Lenoir City Club 201 N. B Street, Lenoir City TN 37771 Phone (865)232-1228; Fax (865)232-1229 Haslam Family Club University

407 Caswell Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917

Phone (865) 232-1214; Fax (865) 232-1215 North Anderson County Club 310 6 th Street, Lake City, TN 37769 Phone (865)232-1236; Fax (865)232-1237 Vestal Club

522 Maryville Pike, Knoxville, TN 37920

Phone (865) 232-1216; Fax (865) 232-1217 Ft. Craig Club 520 S. Washington Street, Maryville, 37804 Phone (865)232-1240; Fax (865)232-1241 Northridge Crossing Club 3916 Carus Road, Knoxville, TN 37918 Phone (865)232-1220; Fax (865)232-1221 Walter P Taylor Club 316 McConnell Street, Knoxville TN 37915 Phone (865)232-1222; Fax (865)232-1223 Montgomery Village Club 4530 Joe Lewis Road, Knoxville, TN 37920 Phone (865)232-1224; Fax (865)232-1225 Western Heights Club 1417 Oldham Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37921 Phone (865)232-1226; Fax (865)232-1227 Moses Teen Center 967 Irwin Street, Knoxville, TN 37917 Phone (865)232-1210;Fax (865)232-1211 Middlebrook Club 8833 Middlebrook Pike, Knoxville 37923 Phone (865)232-1248; Fax (865)232-1249