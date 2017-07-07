Commission accepting applications for Circuit Court Judge vacancy

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission is now accepting applications for the Circuit Court Judge vacancy in the 4th Judicial District – Cocke, Grainger, Jefferson, and Sevier Counties. The Honorable Ben W. Hooper II has informed the governor that he will retire effective August 31, 2017.

Any interested applicant must be a licensed attorney who is at least 30 years of age, a resident of the state for five years, and a resident of the 4th Judicial District. Applicants must complete the designated application, which is available at TNCourts.gov, and submit it to the Administrative Office of the Courts by noon CDT on August 1, 2017.

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will interview all qualified applicants in the judicial district on August 24, 2017. The meeting will include a public hearing, during which members of the public may express any objections to any applicant. The interview and public hearing will be open to the public.

For more information, visit http://www.tncourts.gov/administration/judicial-resources.