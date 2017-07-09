First of six Go Vote! Knoxville public meetings tomorrow

Voters in the Aug. 29 primary and Nov. 7 general election will be electing five new City Council members – a majority of the seats on the nine-member Council. Mayor Rogero and members of the current City Council are encouraging voters to get to know the candidates and their issues, engage in the election process, and go vote.

Go Vote! Knoxville will include a series of six public meetings, one in each of the six City Council districts. The first of these meetings will be in South Knoxville’s 1st District on Monday, July 10. At these community meetings, Mayor Rogero, current Council members and neighborhood leaders will talk about this year’s elections and how citizens can get involved in shaping Knoxville’s future.

The City and local businesses will provide free pizza and snacks at these public meetings, as well as family-friendly games and activities. The Young at Heart group will bake treats for the July 10 meeting. The Knox County Election Commission will provide voter information, register new voters and demonstrate how to cast a ballot using its voting machines. Candidates will be introduced, and voters will have opportunities to talk one-on-one with them.

To reach the South Knoxville Community Center by KAT, take the Vestal Route 45 bus and get off at Mary Vestal Park.

Anyone needing a disability accommodation should contact the City’s ADA Coordinator, Stephanie Cook, at scook@knoxvilletn.gov or 865-215-2034. For an English interpreter, contact the City Law Department at 865-215-2050.