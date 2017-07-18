Goodwill Foundation of Knoxville, Inc. Announces ‘Football Kickoff 2017’ Fundraising Event

Goodwill Foundation of Knoxville, Inc. announces “Football Kickoff 2017” set for 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15, 2017. This new event features several well-known authorities on Tennessee sports, Bob Kesling, Tim Priest, Jeff Francis, Pat Ryan, and Brett Hubbs, and will be held at the Lauricella Center located inside Neyland Stadium on the UT-Knoxville campus.

In addition to an outlook on Tennessee Football’s 2017 season, the event will include a silent auction of autographed and collectible sports items, game day fare catered by Citico’s Restaurant at Windriver, and access to the locker room, media center, and the sidelines of Shields-Watkins Field.

This is a family-friendly event for all ages; tickets are $100 per person and all attendees must have a ticket regardless of age. Onsite parking is included. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.gwiktn.org/kickoff or call (865) 588-8567.