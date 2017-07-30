Saturday, August 19, 2017 | Krutch Park in Downtown Knoxville

9:30 a.m. Registration

10:15 a.m. Judging

Have a blast with the past at the East Tennessee History Fair! The “History Hound” Dog Costume Contest is a feature event of the 10th Annual East Tennessee History Fair being held on Saturday, August 19. Bring your canine companion in his best historic costume to have him crowned History Hound! Local celebrities will be judging your pet for “Most East Tennessee Spirit” and “Best Historic Costume.” Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. in Krutch Park in downtown Knoxville. The contest begins at 10:15 a.m. Some costume suggestions include a coal miner, Civil War soldier, Abe Lincoln, moonshiner, Davy Crockett, or a pioneer dog. The possibilities are endless! Free to the public to attend and participate, with fantastic prizes provided by PetSafe!

The 2017 East Tennessee History Fair is sponsored by Knoxville CBID, the Tennessee Arts Commission, Seven Islands Foundation, LBMC, Mast General Store, City of Knoxville, WDVX, WUOT, WBIR, Comcast, Case Antiques, Building Systems Technology, Inc., Hyatt Place Knoxville/Downtown, PetSafe, and Food City. East Tennessee History Center, 601 S. Gay Street. For a detailed listing of events and times visit www.easttnhistory.org/historyfair or call 865-215-8824.