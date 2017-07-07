Information Fair at Beck Cultural Center tomorrow

By on No Comment

Knoxville Community Step Up and the Beck Cultural Exchange Center are sponsoring a “Community Connection Information Resources” Fair from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Beck Center, 1927 Dandridge Avenue.

 

Approximately 20 organizations are slated to provide information resources at this fair. They include the Alliance House Community, American Job Center, CAC, City of Knoxville (Save Our Sons and Office of Neighborhoods), East Tennessee Community Defense, Knoxville Area Urban League, League of Women Voters, SEEED, Vet2Vet, and Young Mighty Men of Valor. Information on child support, housing, and grief recovery will also be available.

 

All members of the community are invited to stop by and learn more about available resources. For more about the fair, contact Michael Goins at 865-441-3652.

Information Fair at Beck Cultural Center tomorrow added by on
View all posts by design →

Related posts:

  1. Save Our Sons Job Fair at Austin-East tomorrow night
  2. Celebrating Kwanzaa at the Beck Cultural Exchange Center
  3. Beck Center Celebrates Second Annual Eighth Of August Jubilee Aug 7-13, 2016

You must be logged in to post a comment Login