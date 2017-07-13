“Joint Operation” veterans event to be held in Knox County

“Joint Operation,” a free event to provide veterans and their families with a one-stop shop to access local resources and services, will be held in Knoxville on Wednesday, July 19, at The Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park. The event is sponsored by the offices of U.S. Senators Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander, U.S. Congressman Jimmy Duncan, Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero, and Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett.
“Joint Operation is a one-stop shop to make it easier for veterans to get the help they need and will bring more than 70 organizations under one roof to answer questions and offer assistance,” said Corker. “We are truly inspired by how the community is coming together to help those who have served our country and also appreciate the assistance we have received from Senator Alexander, Congressman Duncan, and Mayors Rogero and Burchett.”
Joint Operation is open to all Tennessee veterans and their families and will feature more than 70 agencies and organizations with information on a number of resources, including: VA claim assistance, vocational rehabilitation, education, employment, mental health, housing, legal assistance and much more.
More information, including a list of participating organizations, is below. To download and print a flyer, click here.
WHAT:
Joint Operation: A Free Event to Provide Veterans with a One-Stop Shop to Access Resources
WHEN:
Wednesday, July 19, 2017
9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
WHERE:
The Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park
3301 East Magnolia Avenue
Knoxville, Tennessee
HOSTED BY:
The Office of U.S. Senator Bob Corker
The Office of U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander
The Office of U.S. Congressman Jimmy Duncan
The Office of Mayor Madeline Rogero, City of Knoxville
The Office of Mayor Tim Burchett, Knox County
PUBLIC CONTACT:
Veterans with questions about the event should contact Senator Corker’s Knoxville office at 865-637-4180.
PARTICIPATING ORGANIZATIONS:
All Veterans Stand Down
American Job Center
American Legion – Post 2
American Red Cross
Ben Atchley State Veterans Home
Celebrate Recovery
Covenant Hospice
Disabled American Veterans – Chapter 24
East Tennessee Military Affairs Council
East Tennessee State University
East Tennessee Veterans Memorial Association
Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve
Habitat for Humanity
Helen Ross McNabb Military Services
Heroes & Horses – Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding
Heroes and Hounds
HonorAir Knoxville
James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center at Mountain Home
King College
Knox County Procurement
Knox County Sheriff’s Office
Knox County Trustee’s Office
Knox County Veterans Services
Knox County Veterans Treatment Court
Knoxville Bar Association – Legal Advice Clinic
Knoxville Community Development Corporation
Knoxville Regional Mental Health Council
Knoxville Social Security Administration
Knoxville Veterans Affairs Community-Based Outpatient Clinic
Knoxville-Knox County Office on Aging
Legal Aid of East Tennessee
Lieutenant Alexander Bonnyman Young Marines
Maryville College
Mental Health Association of East Tennessee
My HealtheVet
National Alliance on Mental Illness
Oak Ridge National Laboratory
Pellissippi State Community College
Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing
Roane State Community College
Rolling Thunder
Scottish American Military Society – Post 328
Small Business Administration
Smoky Mountain Service Dogs
Survivor Outreach
Team Rubicon
Tennessee AgrAbility
Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Harriman
Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Knoxville
Tennessee Community Assistance Corporation
Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development
Tennessee Department of Veterans Services
Tennessee National Guard – J9 Directorate
Tennessee Small Business Development Center
Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network
Tennessee Valley Coalition to End Homelessness
Tennessee Veterans Business Association
Tusculum College
U.S. Department of Housing
U.S. Department of Labor
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office
University of Tennessee
VA Transition and Care Management
Vet Center – Knoxville
Veterans Appreciation Program
Veterans Heritage Site Foundation
Veterans of Foreign War – District 1 Commander
Vietnam Veterans of America – Chapter 1078
Volunteers of America
The Warrior Initiative
Women Marines Association – Rocky Top Chapter
Women Veterans of America
Yellow Ribbon Fund
You must be logged in to post a comment Login