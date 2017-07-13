“Joint Operation” veterans event to be held in Knox County

“Joint Operation,” a free event to provide veterans and their families with a one-stop shop to access local resources and services, will be held in Knoxville on Wednesday, July 19, at The Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park. The event is sponsored by the offices of U.S. Senators Bob Corker and Lamar Alexander, U.S. Congressman Jimmy Duncan, Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero, and Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett.

“Joint Operation is a one-stop shop to make it easier for veterans to get the help they need and will bring more than 70 organizations under one roof to answer questions and offer assistance,” said Corker. “We are truly inspired by how the community is coming together to help those who have served our country and also appreciate the assistance we have received from Senator Alexander, Congressman Duncan, and Mayors Rogero and Burchett.”

Joint Operation is open to all Tennessee veterans and their families and will feature more than 70 agencies and organizations with information on a number of resources, including: VA claim assistance, vocational rehabilitation, education, employment, mental health, housing, legal assistance and much more.

More information, including a list of participating organizations, is below. To download and print a flyer, click here.

WHAT:

Joint Operation: A Free Event to Provide Veterans with a One-Stop Shop to Access Resources

WHEN:

Wednesday, July 19, 2017

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET

WHERE:

The Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park

3301 East Magnolia Avenue

Knoxville, Tennessee

HOSTED BY:

The Office of U.S. Senator Bob Corker

The Office of U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander

The Office of U.S. Congressman Jimmy Duncan

The Office of Mayor Madeline Rogero, City of Knoxville

The Office of Mayor Tim Burchett, Knox County

PUBLIC CONTACT:

Veterans with questions about the event should contact Senator Corker’s Knoxville office at 865-637-4180.

PARTICIPATING ORGANIZATIONS:

All Veterans Stand Down

American Job Center

American Legion – Post 2

American Red Cross

Ben Atchley State Veterans Home

Celebrate Recovery

Covenant Hospice

Disabled American Veterans – Chapter 24

East Tennessee Military Affairs Council

East Tennessee State University

East Tennessee Veterans Memorial Association

Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

Habitat for Humanity

Helen Ross McNabb Military Services

Heroes & Horses – Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding

Heroes and Hounds

HonorAir Knoxville

James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center at Mountain Home

King College

Knox County Procurement

Knox County Sheriff’s Office

Knox County Trustee’s Office

Knox County Veterans Services

Knox County Veterans Treatment Court

Knoxville Bar Association – Legal Advice Clinic

Knoxville Community Development Corporation

Knoxville Regional Mental Health Council

Knoxville Social Security Administration

Knoxville Veterans Affairs Community-Based Outpatient Clinic

Knoxville-Knox County Office on Aging

Legal Aid of East Tennessee

Lieutenant Alexander Bonnyman Young Marines

Maryville College

Mental Health Association of East Tennessee

My HealtheVet

National Alliance on Mental Illness

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Pellissippi State Community College

Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing

Roane State Community College

Rolling Thunder

Scottish American Military Society – Post 328

Small Business Administration

Smoky Mountain Service Dogs

Survivor Outreach

Team Rubicon

Tennessee AgrAbility

Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Harriman

Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Knoxville

Tennessee Community Assistance Corporation

Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development

Tennessee Department of Veterans Services

Tennessee National Guard – J9 Directorate

Tennessee Small Business Development Center

Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network

Tennessee Valley Coalition to End Homelessness

Tennessee Veterans Business Association

Tusculum College

U.S. Department of Housing

U.S. Department of Labor

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office

University of Tennessee

VA Transition and Care Management

Vet Center – Knoxville

Veterans Appreciation Program

Veterans Heritage Site Foundation

Veterans of Foreign War – District 1 Commander

Vietnam Veterans of America – Chapter 1078

Volunteers of America

The Warrior Initiative

Women Marines Association – Rocky Top Chapter

Women Veterans of America

Yellow Ribbon Fund