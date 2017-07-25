Knox County Schools to Host Two Security Events

School Safety Press Conference

WHAT: Knox County Schools, along with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Knoxville Police Department, will host a back-to-school safety press conference. Speakers will present information about enhanced bus safety, school zone safety and school security measures. They will also call for increased safety awareness as school buses begin transporting thousands of students to school beginning Aug. 7.

WHO: Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas, Knox County Sheriff Jimmy “J.J.” Jones, Knoxville Police Chief David Rausch and Knox County Schools Chief of Security Gus Paidousis.

WHEN: Thursday, July 27 at 10 a.m.

WHERE: South-Doyle Middle School (3900 Decatur Drive)

Knox County Schools Security Division Training Academy Graduation and Promotion Ceremony

WHAT: Knox County Schools Security Division will graduate a new cohort of School Security Officers from its Training Academy, grant promotions to several members of the division and recognize leaders within the division.

WHO: Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas, Knox County Schools Chief of Security Gus Paidousis, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Knoxville Field Office Renae McDermott and representatives from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and Knoxville Police Department.

WHEN: Thursday, July 27 at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: South-Doyle Middle School (3900 Decatur Drive)