Knox County Schools Will Close Aug. 21

For the first time in 38 years, the moon on Aug. 21, 2017 will block the view of the sun from Earth in the United States and create a total solar eclipse. Most areas of East Tennessee will experience this phenomenon at approximately 2:30 p.m. EST.

The timing of the eclipse will coincide with dismissal for most elementary schools and on the first full day of kindergarten. As a precautionary measure, Knox County Schools requested and was granted permission from the Commissioner of Education to close school on this day for inclement weather. After school activities (after 4 p.m.) – such as athletic practices and games and other special events – will proceed as originally scheduled.

Though school will not be in session the day of the eclipse, Knox County Schools is embracing this learning opportunity and science phenomenon with great excitement in the classroom. A Family Science Information packet will be sent to all families, and teachers will have solar eclipse lesson plans available to them for use in the week prior to the event. Students will also receive solar viewing glasses featuring designs created by two Knox County students.

Additionally, Knox County Schools has partnered with MUSE Knoxville to provide supplemental training for teachers. For more information about the eclipse, please visit http://eclipse.aas.org.