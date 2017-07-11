Knox County Schools/PTA Clothing Center to Host Open House

WHO:        Clothing Center PTA Board

Knox County Schools

 

WHEN:      9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, July 14, 2017

 

WHERE:   Clothing Center (1000 N. Central St.)

 

Knox County Schools/PTA Clothing Center offers a unique service to students enrolled in Knox County Schools. For over 70 years, the purpose of the Clothing Center has been to provide clothing assistance to students. Over 2,000 students are served annually with over 55,000 articles of new and used clothing distributed. Tour the Clothing Center at the open house and learn more about how this facility serves students of Knox County. Refreshments will be provided.

 

