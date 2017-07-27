Knox Heritage hosting tour of Knoxville High tomorrow

On Friday, July 28, 2017 Knox Heritage is hosting a behind the scenes tour of the renovations to the Knoxville High School building located at 101 E 5th Avenue in Knoxville. The event will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.. Developer, Rick Dover, will be on hand to talk about the future of the site. Reservations are required. Refreshments will be served. Street parking is available.

The iconic Neoclassical Revival building dating back to 1910 operated as a high school until 1951 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1994. During the school’s 40-year history, it was best known as an athletic powerhouse, earning 13 Tennessee state championships in football, as well as national championships in 1930 and 1937. Quite a few notable Knoxvillians are graduates of Knoxville High School including Pulitzer Prize-winning author James Agee, opera singer and the voice of Walt Disney’s Sleeping Beauty, Mary Costa, award-winning actress, Patricia Neal and industrialist and philanthropist, Guilford Glazer.

To reserve a spot, email RSVP@knoxheritage.org or call (865) 523-8008. New members can join at the door for a one time only $20 household membership.

Knox Heritage hosts Behind the Scenes Tours for its members each spring and fall and they’re FREE with an annual membership. Members help save historic places across East Tennessee while enjoying the many other benefits of being a part of an exciting and engaged community.

Knox Heritage preserves, restores and transforms historic places. For everyone. Forever. The nonprofit organization was founded in 1974 and now serves the entire 16-county Knoxville region. For more information visit www.knoxheritage.org.