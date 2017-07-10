Legal and Public Notices for the week of July 10, 2017

Foreclosure notices

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated March 30, 1999, executed by MITZI F. FIX, conveying certain real property therein described to TITLE SERVICES, INC., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded April 6, 1999, in Deed Book 3569, Page 204;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 3, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN THE FIRST (1ST) CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE 13TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 1, E.L. MILLER SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN BY MAP OF SAME OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET B, SLIDE 117-A (MAP BOOK 15, PAGE 20), KNOX COUNTY REGISTERS OFFICE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHERN LINE OF HOLSTON DRIVE WITH THE EASTERN LINE OF MEADOW VIEW DRIVE; THENCE EASTWARDLY ALONG THE SOUTHERN LINE OF HOLSTON DRIVE, A DISTANCE OF 72.4 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE SOUTH 20 DEG. 30 MIN. EAST, 175.9 FEET TO A STAKE IN THE NORTH LINE OF LOT NO. 2 IN SAID ADDITION; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF LOT 2, SOUTH 71 DEG. 50 MIN. WEST 37.7 FEET TO A POINT IN THE EASTERN LINE OF MEADOW VIEW DRIVE; THENCE NORTH 32 DEG. 5 MIN. WEST, 75 FEET TO A STAKE IN THE EASTERN LINE OF MEADOW VIEW DRIVE; THENCE CONTINUING WITH THE EASTERN LINE OF MEADOW VIEW DRIVE; NORTH 27 DEG. 15 MIN. WEST, 124.7 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Parcel ID: 071PF001

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 4558 HOLSTON DR, KNOXVILLE, TN 37914. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): Estate and/or heirs-at-law of Mitzi Fix

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: City of KnoxvilleThe sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #119832 07/03/2017, 07/10/2017, 07/17/2017

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Willie Mae Howard executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Decision One Mortgage Company, LLC., Lender and A & R Title Inc., Trustee(s), which was dated May 22, 2003 and recorded on June 4, 2003 in Instrument No. 200306040111938, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on July 25, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District Seven (7) of Knox County, Tennessee, and within the 30th Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of Lots 2 and 3, Holston Heights Subdivision, Unit 2, as shown by map of same of record in Map Book 19, page 111, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

BEING the same property conveyed to Willie Mae Howard, unmarried from Walton D. Morris, Jr. single by Warranty Deed dated September 19, 1986, of record in Deed Book 1942, page 0785, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

This Conveyance is subject to any and all applicable restrictions, building setback lines, and any easements which may be of record in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 083B J 008.00

Address/Description: 4600 Plymouth Drive, Knoxville, TN 37914.

Current Owner(s): Willie Mae Howard.

Other Interested Party(ies): City of Knoxville.

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 17-06061 FC01

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 18, 1998, executed by SANDRA MOORE, GILBERT MOORE, conveying certain real property therein described to WESLEY D. TURNER, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded June 26, 1998, in Deed Book 3419, Page 580at Instrument Number 88009;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET SECURITIES CORPORATION MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-SC1 who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 3, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. FIVE (5) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING A PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED ON THE NORTHWESTERN RIGHT OF WAY OF FRANCIS ROAD AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN IN THE NORTHWESTERN RIGHT OF WAY OF FRANCIS ROAD SAID IRON PIN BEING 388 FEET, MORE OR LESS, SOUTHWEST OF THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE NORTHWESTERN RIGHT OF WAY OF FRANCIS ROAD AND THE SOUTHWEST LINE OF AMHEARST ROAD; THENCE FROM SAID BEGINNING POINT AND ALONG THE NORTHWESTERN RIGHT OF WAY OF FRANCIS ROAD, SOUTH 54 DEGREES 34 MINUTES 20 SECONDS WEST, 100.0 FEET TO A MARBLE MARKER; THENCE ALONG THE DIVIDING LINE OF PROPERTY NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY ADA MCCLAIN (DEED BOOK 1035, PAGE 95), NORTH 51 DEGREES 03 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST, 241.56 FEET TO AN IRON PIN: THENCE ALONG THE DIVIDING LINE OF PROPERTY NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY CHARLES MERRIMAN (BOOK 1498, PAGE 804), NORTH 41 DEGREES 15 MINUTES EAST, 84.44 FEET TO AN IRON PIN: THENCE ALONG THE DIVIDING LINE OF PROPERTY NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED, BY A. MERRIMAN (BOOK 692, PAGE 352), SOUTH 58 DEGREES 57 MINUTES 30 SECONDS EAST, 145.14 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE: THENCE CONTINUING ALONG THE DIVIDING LINE OF A. MERRIMAN, SOUTH 47 DEGREES 15 MINUTES 50 SECONDS EAST, 121.63 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE NORTHWESTERN RIGHT OF WAY OF FRANCE ROAD, SAID IRON PIN BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Parcel ID: 106CA005/45

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1813 FRANCIS RD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37909. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): JOHNNY D. MOORE

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: CACH, LLC / Bank of America, N.A., Midland Funding, LLC as Successor in interest to HSBC Bank Nevada, N.A./Orchard BankThe sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #119246 07/03/2017, 07/10/2017, 07/17/2017

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, John E. Ross executed a Deed of Trust to Wells Fargo Financial Tennessee 1, LLC, Lender and K. Hayes, Trustee(s), which was dated August 29, 2005 and recorded on September 8, 2005 in Instrument No. 200509080022789, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on July 25, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

LAND REFERRED TO IN THIS COMMITMENT IS DESCRIBED AS ALL THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY SITUATED IN CITY OF KNOXVILLE IN THE COUNTY OF KNOX, AND STATE OF TENNESSEE AND BEING DESCRIBED IN A DEED DATED 01/13/98 AND RECORDED 01/15/98 IN BOOK 2273 PAGE 1004, AMONG THE LAND RECORDS OF THE COUNTY AND STATE SET FORTH ABOVE, AND REFERENCED AS FOLLOWS:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO., FIVE (5) (FORMERLY 8TH DISTRICT) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE 46TH WARD OT THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 4, WEST HILLS PARK SUBDIVISION, UNIT ONE, AS SHOWN ON THE MAP OF THE SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 26, PAGE 146, IN THE REGISTER’ S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, SAID PROPERTY LYING AND BEING SITUATED AT THE NORTHWESTERN CORNER OF WEST PARK DRIVE AND FRANCIS ROAD, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS SHOWN BY RECORDED MAP OF SAID UNIT OF SAID SUBDIVISION OF RECORD AFORESAID, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIPTION, ACCORDING TO SURVEY OF N. B. LACK, ENGINEER, KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, DATED APRIL 5, 1961.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JOHN E. ROSS FROM MATTIE K. ROSS, WIDOW, IN DEED DATED 1/13/1998 AND RECORDED 1/15/1998, IN BOOK 2273, PAGE 1004, KNOX COUNTY RECORDS .

PARCEL ID: 106JE010

Parcel ID Number: 106JE010

Address/Description: 1001 Francis Road, Knoxville, TN 37909.

Current Owner(s): John E. Ross.

Other Interested Party(ies): CitiFinancial, Inc.; LVNV Funding, LLC; Lakewood Capital, LLC assignee of Credit One Bank, N.A.; and LVNV Funding, LLC as successor in interest to CitiFinancial, Inc..

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 16-16438 FC02

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Dustin Dills & Brandy Dills, husband and wife executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Primary Capital Mortgage, LLC, Lender and Southeast Title & Escrow, LLC, Trustee(s), which was dated January 6, 2015 and recorded on January 7, 2015 in Instrument No. 201501070036541, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Primary Capital Mortgage LLC, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on July 25, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

Situated in District No. Six (6) of Knox County, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of Lot 84, Unit 1, Wolf Lair Subdivision, as shown by map of same of record in Map Book 58-S, Page 30 (Map Cabinet E, Slide 111 C), in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

Being the same property conveyed to Dustin Dills and wife, Brandy Dills from Joseph M. Andrews and wife, Jordan Andrews by Deed dated January 6,2015 , and of record in Instrument 201501070036540 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 019PD008

Address/Description: 8409 San Marcos Drive, Knoxville, TN 37938.

Current Owner(s): Dustin Dills and wife Brandy Dills.

Other Interested Party(ies): Republic Finance, LLC.

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 17-08546 FC01

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated November 7, 2006, executed by VERA M COOPER, JOHN E WILLIAMS, conveying certain real property therein described to TITLE PARTNERS, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded November 17, 2006, at Instrument Number 200611170042640;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee, in trust for registered holders of First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust, Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-FF1 who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 3, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SEVEN (7) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE 34TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT 8R-1 OF THE RESUBDIVISION OF LOT 8 IN BEVERLY PLACE, AS THE SAME APPEARS OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET N, SLIDE 196A, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION. Parcel ID: 059HC00402PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 3923 OAKLAND DR, KNOXVILLE, TN 37918. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): Estate and/or heirs-at-law of John E Williams, Estate and/or heirs-at-law of Vera M Cooper

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR FIRST FRANKLIN A DIVISION OF NATIONAL CITY BANK, Re-Invest, Inc. The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 50

0Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #119750 07/03/2017, 07/10/2017, 07/17/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated March 7, 2006, executed by HUELLEN DILLINGER, RONNIE DILLINGER, conveying certain real property therein described to RHONDA M BADGER, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded March 13, 2006, at Instrument Number 200603130075961; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, A Delaware Limited Liability Company who is now the owner of said debt; andWHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 3, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND IN NINTH CIVIL DISTRICT, KNOX COUNTY STATE OF TN, AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN INSTRUMENT NO 020546 ID# 158-02119, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 1-R IN THE RESUBDIVISION OF LOT 1, STOCK CREEK FARM SUBDIVISION UNIT FOUR, FILED IN CABINET L SLIDE 88C.

Parcel ID: 158 02119

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 2873 STOCKCREEK RD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37920. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): HUELLEN DILLINGER , RONNIE DILLINGER

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #119351 07/03/2017, 07/10/2017, 07/17/2017

SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, on April 18, 2014, in Instrument 201404240060496, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, Chris e. Etters and wife Kimberly Etters, did convey in trust to Trustee, the hereinafter described real property to secure payment of an indebtedness described therein; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the indebtedness, the same being now past due and the entire amount thereof having been declared due and payable in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust, and the Trustee having been called upon to foreclose said Deed of Trust, in accordance with the terms thereof, and to sell the real property in satisfaction thereof; and

WHEREAS, Heather A. Quinn-Bader was appointed successor trustee by Instrument of record in the Register’s Office for Knox County, in accordance with the Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Deed of Trust, I will on July 24, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. (local time), offer for sale and sell, inside the Main Street entrance to the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Knox County, Tennessee, to the highest and best bidder for cash in hand paid, the following described real estate, located on 3212 Light Spring Lane, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37917 (the address is believed to be correct but is not part of the legal description) (also shown as tax parcel 059NH-004, and described as:

SITUATED in District Seven (7) of Knox County, Tennessee, and within the 33rd Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as Lot 21, Corrected Plat, Laurel Place Subdivision, Unit 8, as shown on the map of same of record in Instrument 199906150204912, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

Other interest parties: Jeff Kear dba Kip Property Management, LLC; Knox County Trustee, City of Knoxville Trustee

Said sale will be free from the right and equity of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions, the same having been waived in the Deed of Trust. Said property will be sold subject to all unpaid real estate taxes and any and all other prior encumbrances, including but not limited to easements, restrictions, restrictive covenants, liens and mortgages. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of sale to another day certain without further publication and in accordance with the law upon announcement of such adjournment on the day and at the time and place of sale set forth above.

Trustee reserves the right to extend the period within which the successful bidder is to make full settlement, to keep the bidding open for any length of time, to award the sale to the next highest bidder in the event the successful bidder defaults.

This notice shall be published on July 3, 2017, July 10, 2017, and July 17, 2017.

Heather A. Quinn-Bader, Successor Trustee

(865) 386-6580

105 Westview Lane, Oak Ridge, TN 37830

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that at 11:00 AM on Friday, the 28th day of July 2017 at the Northernmost entrance from Main Avenue near the Main Assembly Room on M-Level of the City-County Building, Knoxville, Knox County, Tennessee, the undersigned will offer for sale for cash in hand and to the highest and best bidder and in bar of the equity of redemption, the following described premises, to-wit:

SITUATED in Eighth Civil District of Knox County, Tennessee, without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, being known and designated as all of Lot 5, Sailor Island Estates, as shown on the map of the same of record in Cabinet L, Slide 361A and 361B, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, said property is bounded and described as shown on map of aforesaid addition to which map reference is made for a more particular description.

SAID PREMISES bearing street address of 9664 Clift Road, Strawberry Plains, Tennessee 37871.

This sale is being made by virtue of the power and authority vested in the undersigned by that certain Deed of Trust dated 23 November 2010 executed by Bryan Harris and wife Mary Harris, of record in Instrument No. 201011290033060, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured thereby and demand having been made on the undersigned by the holder of the indebtedness.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of sale to another day certain without further publication upon announcement at the time set forth above and to sell to the next highest bidder in the even the highest bidder does not comply with the terms of the sale.

This notice posted and published in accordance with said Deed of Trust on the 10th day of July 2017, on the 17th day of July 2017, and on the 24th day of July, 2017.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Myron C. Ely, Trustee

8930 Cross Park Drive

Suite 1

Knoxville, TN 37902

(865) 690-7811

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 14, 1999, executed by LOUIE A. BENDER, SHARON K. BENDER, conveying certain real property therein described to *NO TRUSTEE STATED*, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded December 28, 1999, at Instrument Number 199912280047947;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE, FOR CIM TRUST 2016-4, MORTGAGE-BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2016-4 who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 17, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATE IN THE EIGHT (8TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS TRACT 10, LAURELWOOD FARMS, AS SHOWN ON MAP OF SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 69-S, PAGE 2, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY. TENNESSEE. TOGETHER WITH AND SUBJECT TO ANY PORTION OF JOINT PERMANENT NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS TRANSVERSING THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY, AS SHOWN ON MAP OF RECORD AFORESAID.

Parcel ID: 05311010

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1043 RANDLES RD, STRAWPLAINS, TN 37871. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): LOUIE A. BENDER, SHARON K. BENDER

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #120264 07/10/2017, 07/17/2017, 07/24/2017

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Malinda Ann Miller executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. As Nominee For Mortgage Investors Group, Lender and Charles E. Tonkin, II, Trustee(s), which was dated September 30, 2005 and recorded on October 4, 2005 in Instrument No. 200510040030433, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, CitiMortgage, Inc., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on August 3, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District Number Six (6) of Knox County, Tennessee, without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as Lot 133, Final Plat of “Lexi Landing Phase One”, as shown on the plat of the same of record bearing Instrument No. 200311060051276, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which plat specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

The above description is the same as the previous deed of record, no boundary survey having been made at the time of this conveyance.

BEING the same property conveyed to First Party, by Warranty Deed dated September 28, 2005, recorded as Instrument No. 200510040030432, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

THIS CONVEYANCE is made subject to all applicable easements, restrictions and building set back lines.

Parcel ID Number: 066FC039

Address/Description: 6334 Hugh Willis Road, Powell, TN 37849.

Current Owner(s): Malinda Ann Miller, Trustee, or successor Trustee, U/D/T Dated June 1, 1998, F/B/O Malinda Ann Miller.

Other Interested Party(ies): Bank of America, N.A..

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 17-08621 FC01

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on July 25, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by TIM WILHOIT AND SHANNON WILHOIT AND TIM WILHOIT, to DWIGHT B. GRIZZELL, Trustee, on October 25, 2005, as Instrument No. 200511010039667 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee and re-filed as Instrument No. 200601270063712 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as Trustee for Option One Mortgage Loan Trust 2006-1, Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2006-1

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SIX (6) (FORMERLY EIGHT (8)) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING ONE (1) TRACTS OF LAND MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

LYING WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN FOUND AT FENCE AND 50` R/W LINE OF BROCK ROAD, BEING APPROXIMATELY 3842` FROM THE INTERSECTION OF THE RIGHT-OF-WAY OF BROCK ROAD AND TEXAS VALLEY ROAD; THENCE 1 CALL WITH D.B 2187 PG.499, N 31 DEG 56`31” W 887.99` TO AN IRON PIN FOUND AT FENCE INTERSECTION, PASSING A 12” MAPLE AT 296.08`, AND THE CENTER OF T.V.A. HIGH VOLTAGE ELECTRIC TRANSMISSION LINES AT 433.73`; THENCE 7 CALLS WITH D.B. Q-6 PG. 383 (UNION COUNTY) N 30 DEG. 47` 12” E 190.38` TO AN IRON PIN FOUND AT FENCE BEND; THENCE N 16 DEG. 57` 24” E 220.91` TO AN IRON PIN FOUND AT FENCE BEND; THENCE N 36 DEG. 29` 31” E 83.35` TO AN IRON PIN FOUND AT FENCE BEND; THENCE N 54 DEG. 06` 28” E 185.93` TO AN IRON PIN FOUND AT FENCE BEND; THENCE N 46 DEG. 29` 41” E 87.37` TO A 22” OAK AT FENCE BEND; THENCE N 28 DEG. 29` 52” E 150.46` TO A 9” SOURWOOD AT FENCE BEND; THENCE N. 22 DEG. 50` 55” E. 161.67 TO A POINT IN THE CENTER OF SUCK STONE CREEK, PASSING A 12” POPLAR IN FENCE LINE AT 147.59`; THENCE 5 CALLS WITH D.B. M-4 PG.39 (UNION COUNTY) N 60 DEG. 24” 49` E 323.09` TO A 12” OAK AT FENCE BEND; THENCE N 69 DEG. 44` 49” E 174.89` TO A 24” MAPLE AT FENCE BEND; THENCE N 80 DEG. 06` 00” E 149.49` TO A 10” OAK AT FENCE BEND; THEN N 70 DEG. 29` 19” E 86.36` TO AN IRON PIN FOUND; THENCE S 73 DEG. 54` 48” E 248.13` TO AN IRON PIN FOUND AT FENCE BEND; THENCE 2 CALLS WITH D.B. O-3 PG. 37 (UNION COUNTY) S. 44 DEG. 40` 34” E. 494.47` TO AN IRON PIN FOUND IN FENCE; THENCE S 45 DEG. 13` 52” E 355.98` TO AN IRON PIN FOUND IN FENCE AND IN THE 50` R/W OF BROCK ROAD; THENCE 11 CALLS WITH R/W, S. 48 DEG. 17` 34” W. 333.82` TO A POINT; THENCE A CURVE TO THE RIGHT, R=500.00` L=99.54` CH=S 53 DEG. 59` 46” W 99.38` TO A POINT; THENCE S 59 DEG. 41` 59” W 334.79` TO A POINT; THENCE A CURVE TO THE LEFT, R=200.00` L=40.94` CH=S 53 DEG. 50` 06” W 40.87` TO A POINT; THENCE S. 47 DEG 58` 14” W. 154.74` TO A POINT, THENCE A CURVE TO THE RIGHT, R=150.00` L=40.28` CH=S 55 DEG. 39` 46” W 40.16` TO A POINT; THENCE S 63 DEG. 21` 18” W 217.20` TO A POINT; THENCE A CURVE TO THE LEFT, R=750.00` L= 277.48` CH=S 52 DEG 45` 21” W 275.90` TO A POINT; THENCE S 42 DEG. 09` 25” W 257.17` TO A POINT PASSING THE CENTER OF T.V.A. HIGH VOLTAGE ELECTRIC TRANSMISSION LINES AT 180.71`; THENCE A CURVE TO THE RIGHT, R=1000.00` L= 134.20` CH=S 46 DEG. 00` 06” W 134.10` TO A POINT; THENCE S 49 DEG. 50` 47” W 157.14` TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 47.221 ACRES AS PER SURVEY OF JAMES L. NICHOLS, RLS # 2452, 2122 WAYLAND ROAD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37914, DATED OCTOBER 19,2005.

Tax ID: N/A

Current Owner(s) of Property: TIM WILHOIT AND SHANNON WILHOIT AND TIM WILHOIT

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 9211 BROCK ROAD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37938, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: MOUNTAIN NATIONAL BANK AND HALLSDALE POWELL UTILITY DISTRICT AND OPTION ONE MORTGAGE CORPORATION, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION AND CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A. AND HALLSDALE POWELL UTILITY DISTRICT

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 13-005263-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C.,

Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Jeffery Holbert, Unmarried executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Primary Capital Mortgage, LLC, Lender and Southeast Title & Escrow, LLC, Trustee(s), which was dated April 24, 2015 and recorded on April 27, 2015 in Instrument No. 201504270057872, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Primary Capital Mortgage, LLC, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on July 18, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

Situated in District No. Eight (8) of Knox County, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of Lot 28, Unit 2, Fairview Village Subdivision, as shown by map of same of record in Map Book 78-S, Page 28 (Map Cabinet F, Slide 75C), in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

Being the same property conveyed to Jeffery Holbert, unmarried from Secretary of Veterans Affairs by Deed dated March 24, 2015, and of record in Instrument 201504270057871, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 021IB-028

Address/Description: 7425 Maverick Lane, Corryton, TN 37721.

Current Owner(s): The Estate of Jeffery Holbert.

Other Interested Party(ies): N/A

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 17-07654 FC01

COURT NOTICES

NON-RESIDENT NOTICE

vs. DOCKET NO: 14-000052

IN THE JUVENILE COURT FOR SEVIER COUNTY, TENNESSEE

Return Custody of Cassie Marie Wilkerson, DOB: April 20, 2002

BY: REBECCA MARIE ADAMS

CARL T. ADAMS

MISY MARIE HILLBOURNE

vs

LYNN O’CONNER

In this cause, it appearing from the original file and the Agreed Petition and Motion heretofore filed by the Petitioner, Rebecca Marie Adams, that the Respondent, Lynn O’Conner is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, or his whereabouts cannot be ascertained so that ordinary process cannot be served upon him, it is Ordered that said Respondent file an Answer with the Juvenile Court of Sevier County, Tennessee, and a copy with Petitioner, Rebecca Marie Adams, Attorney, R. Brandon White, whose address is 216 Phoenix Court, Suite D, Seymour, Tennessee 37865, within thirty (30) days of the last date of publication, exclusive of the day of publication, or a judgment by default may be entered and the cause set for hearing ex parte as to him. Further for the purpose of hearing the matter to be heard on the August 2, 2017 , 2017 at 9:00 a.m. or as soon as this cause can be heard in the Juvenile Courtroom, Sevier County Courthouse, Sevierville, TN; further, that failure to answer before or appear on that date will result in the judgment being taken against him and entry of a Final Order. This notice will be published in the Knoxville Focus for four (4) successive weeks.

This the __ day of ___________, 2017.

Sevier County Juvenile Court Clerk

Non-resident Notice

DUSTIN KEITH WEBB – VS- CYNTHIA MARIE WEBB

DOCKET #139743

IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

IN THIS CAUSE, IT APPEARING FROM THE COMPLAINT FILED, WHICH IS SWORN TO, THAT THE DEFENDANT CYNTHIA MARIE WEBB IS A NON-RESIDENT OF THE STATE OF TENNESSEE, OR WHOSE WHEREABOUTS CANNOT BE ASCERTAINED UPON DILIGENT SEARCH AND INQUIRY, SO THAT THE ORDINARY PROCESS OF LAW CANNOT BE SERVED UPON CYTHIA MARIE WEBB.

IT IS ORDERED THAT SAID DEFENDANT FILE AN ANSWER TO AN ACTION OF COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE FILED BY DUSTIN KEITH WEBB, PLAINTIFF HEREIN, WITHT THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT IN KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND WITH L. CLAY WHITE, PLAINTIFF’S ATTORNEY WHOSE ADDRESS IS 312 S. GAY ST. SUITE 204 KNOXVILLE, TN 37902 WITHIN THIRTY (30 ) DAYS OF THE LAST DATE OF PUBLICATION, AND IF YOU DO NOT ANSWER OR OTHERWISE RESPOND, A DEFAULT JUDGMENT MAY BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU ON THE THIRTIETH (30TH) DAY AFTER THE FOURTH (4TH) PUBLICATION. THIS NOTICE WILL BE PUBLISHED IN THE KNOXVILLE FOCUS FOR FOUR (4) CONSECUTIVE WEEKS.

THIS THE 23RD DAY OF JUNE, 2017

MIKE HAMMOND CLERK

KATHY LEWIS DEPUTY CLERK

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF WILLIAM J. KISSANE, III

DOCKET NUMBER 79116-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 28TH day of JUNE 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of WILLIAM J. KISSANE, III who died May 28, •2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 28TH day of JUNE, 2017.

ESTATE OF WILLIAM J. KISSANE, III PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

NICOLE KISSANE LEE; EXECUTRIX

1608 SAINT PETERSBURG RD.,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37922

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RUTH E. COBB KUHLO DOCKET NUMBER 79131-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 5TH day of JULY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of RUTH E. COBB KUHLO who died May 15, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court within the earlier of four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

Claims filed with the Clerk are subject to applicable defenses and limitations that may be asserted.

This the 5TH day of JULY, 2017.

ESTATE OF RUTH E. COBB KUHLO PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S) BETTY BRASFIELD; EXECUTRIX

659 NICHOLSON LANE,

DANDRIDGE, TN 37725

TRAVIS L. BRASFIELD ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

2609 WESTERN RD., KNOXVILLE, TN 37938

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOAN E. MOORE DOCKET NUMBER 79135-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 5TH day of JULY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of JOAN E. MOORE who died May 24, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-re?ident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 5TH day of JULY, 2017.

ESTATE OF JOAN E. MOORE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

STEVEN C. MOORE; EXECUTOR

10017 WESTLAND DR.,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37922

K. RAY PINKSTAFF ATTORNEY-AT-LAW P.O. BOX 31408,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37930

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MICHAEL K. MESSER DOCKET NUMBER 79093-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 30 day of JUNE 2017, letters of administration c.t.a in respect of the Estate of MICHAEL K. MESSER who died Apr 29, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first date of the publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication: or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 30th day of JUNE, 2017.

ESTATE OF MICHAEL K. MESSER PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE{S)

SHARI L. MESSER; ADMINISTRATRIX CTA

2915 AVONDALE AVENUE

KNOXVILLE, TN. 37917

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF WILLIE RUTH NANCE

DOCKET NUMBER 79109-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 26TH day of JUNE 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of WILLIE RUTH NANCE who died Apr 26, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 26TH day of JUNE, 2017.

ESTATE OF WILLIE RUTH NANCE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

TERRY EUGENIA NANCE; EXECUTRIX

5032 LAUREL WOODS DR.,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37921

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SONJA KINSEY FUNK DOCKET NUMBER 79058-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 26TH day of JUNE 2017, letters of administration c.t.a in respect of the Estate of SONJA KINSEY FUNK who died Mar 29, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first date of the publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication: or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior

to the date that is (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 26TH day of JUNE, 2017.

ESTATE OF SONJA KINSEY FUNK PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

PAUL GREGORY FUNK; ADMINISTRATOR CTA

1416 TIMBERGROVE DR.,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37919

HAROLD C. WIMBERLY ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

6759 BAUM DR., KNOXVILLE, TN 37919

MISC. Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE

Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization

Executive Board Meeting, July 26, 2017

The Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Executive Board will meet on Wednesday, July 26th at 9 a.m. in the Small Assembly Room of the City/County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN. The full Agenda will be available on the TPO website approximately one week prior to the meeting and can be found here: www.knoxtrans.org/meeting. If you would like a copy of the final Agenda please contact the TPO. If you need assistance or accommodation for a disability please notify the TPO three business days in advance of the meeting and we will be glad to work with you in obliging any reasonable request.

865-215-2694 or dori.caron@knoxtrans.org.

Legal Section 94

Knox County will receive bids for the following items & services:

RFQ 2575, Community Partnership for Mental Health and Treatment Management Services, due 8/8/17

For additional information call 865-215-5777, stop by the Procurement Division, 1000 North Central St., Suite 100, Knoxville, TN 37917, or visit our website: www.knoxcounty.org/procurement. To bid on Knox County surplus items, go to www.govdeals.com.