Legal and Public Notices for the week of July 17, 2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated September 21, 2015, executed by ALISHA K. BREAZEALE, BOBBY G. BREAZEALE, III, conveying certain real property therein described to ADMIRAL TITLE, INC, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded September 29, 2015, at Instrument Number 201509290020387;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Pacific Union Financial, LLC who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 17, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. FIVE (5) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE 44TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 6, BLOCK A, HIDDEN HILLS SUBDIVISION, UNIT 2, AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET E, SLIDE 21D (MAP BOOK 52-S, PAGE 34), IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION, AND AS SHOWN ON SURVEY OF STANLEY E. HINDS, SURVEYOR, DATED JULY 20, 1992. THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, BUILDING SETBACK LINES, EXISTING EASEMENTS, AND ALL CONDITIONS OF RECORD. THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION IS THE SAME AS THE PREVIOUS DEED OF RECORD; NO BOUNDARY SURVEY HAVING BEEN MADE AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE.

Parcel ID: 092CA018

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 6212 HANDLEY LN, KNOXVILLE, TN 37921. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): ALISHA K. BREAZEALE, BOBBY G. BREAZEALE, III

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #120311 07/17/2017, 07/24/2017, 07/31/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 26, 2008, executed by BETTY JEAN MANIS, conveying certain real property therein described to B DARNELL, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded February 28, 2008, at Instrument Number 200802280064211;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, A Delaware Limited Liability Company who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 17, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PREMISES, TO-WIT:SITUATED IN CIVIL DISTRICT NO. 8, FORMERLY DISTRICT N0. 4 OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE ON THE NORTH SIDE OF THE STRAWBERRY PLAINS PIKE ABOUT ONE FOURTH MILE EAST OF THE HOLSTON RIVER BRIDGE BEGINNING ON A STONEWHITES CORNER, ON THE EDGE OF THE PIKE RIGHT OF WAY;THENCE WITH THE PIKE RIGHT OF WAY S.82 DEG.30 MIN. W. 200 FT. TO A STONE;THENCE N.4 DEG.00 MINE.346 FT. TO A STONE ACROSS A DITCH;THENCE N.63-DEG.00 MINE.230 FT. TO A STONE, LUSBY`S CORNER;THENCE WITH LUSBY S.4 DEG.00 MIN. W 427 FT. TO THE BEGINNING. CONTAINING 1 7/10 ACRES MORE OR LESS. WITH WATER RIGHT TO A WELL SITUATED ABOUT 250 FT. N. 63 DEG.00 EAST FROM THE NORTH EAST CORNER OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED TRACT AND PRIVILEGE OF INGRESS AND EGRESS TO SAID WELL IS HEREIN CON- VEYED. A RIGHT OF WAY ACROSS THE SOUTH EAST CORNER OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PREEMIES,14 FEET WIDE S.69 DEG.-50 MIN W. IS RESERVED.

Parcel ID: 083NA009

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 4705 STRAWPLAINS PIKE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37914. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): BETTY JEAN MANIS

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #119926 07/17/2017, 07/24/2017, 07/31/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated January 11, 2005, executed by Alan Ray Miller, Carrie A. Miller, conveying certain real property therein described to *NO TRUSTEE STATED*, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded February 11, 2005, at Instrument Number 200502110063682;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS SUCCESSOR INDENTURE TRUSTEE TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR THE CWHEQ REVOLVING HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST, SERIES 2005-B who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 17, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PREMISES:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NINE OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A STAKE AT THE CORNER OF VEST AND REECE WHALEY, THENCE WESTERLY ACROSS REED LANE AND ON THE LINE OF REECE WHALEY 746 FEET TO A STAKE ON THE EASTERLY SIDE OF THE SOUTHERN RAILWAY RIGHT OF WAY; THENCE NORTHERLY ON SAID SOUTHERN RAILWAY RIGHT OF WAY 438 FEET TO A STAKE, CORNER OF KENNETH REED; THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG THE LINE OF KENNETH REED AND ELLIS GARLAND 990 FEET TO A STAKE IN THE LINE OF VEST; THENCE SOUTHERLY WITH THE LINE OF VEST 99 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. EXCEPTED FROM THIS CONVEYANCE IS THAT PORTION OF THE PROPERTY CONVEYED TO SOUTHEASTERN DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION BY J. WILLIAM DAVIS, SINGLE, BY DEED DATED SEPTEMBER 3, 1969, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 1414, PAGE 492, KNOX COUNTY REGISTER`S OFFICE. SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS, RESERVATIONS, EASEMENTS, COVENANTS, OIL, GAS OR MINERAL RIGHTS OF RECORD, IF ANY.

Parcel ID: 122LD-020

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 4719 Reed Lane, Knoxville, TN 37920. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): Alan Ray Miller, Carrie A. Miller

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: DISCOVER BANK, REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO AMSOUTH BANCORPORATION, United States of AmericaThe sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #120519 07/17/2017, 07/24/2017, 07/31/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 2, 2014, executed by JUDY L. PECK, conveying certain real property therein described to LIBERTY TITLE, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded May 13, 2014, at Instrument Number 201405130064091;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Mid America Mortgage, Inc who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 17, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF KNOX, STATE OF TENNESSEE, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. THREE (3) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE 20TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 503 IN BON-VIEW ADDITION TO THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND HAVING A FRONTAGE OF 45 FEET ON NORTHERN OR NORTHWESTERN SIDE OF WEST EMERALD AVENUE AND EXTENDING BACK BETWEEN PARALLEL LINES 125 FEET TO A 10 FOOT ALLEY.

Parcel ID: 081 OK-028

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 917 W EMERALD AVE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37921. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS AT LAW OF JUDY PECK

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #120344 07/17/2017, 07/24/2017, 07/31/2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on August 17, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North Side Entrance, City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by SARAH B. STEINBRUEGGE AND CHASITY D. PETREE, to GLENN BALLETTO, Trustee, on May 15, 2015, as Instrument No. 201505280064613 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Pacific Union Financial, LLC

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Situated in District No. Eight (8) of Knox County, Tennessee, without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, being known and designated as Lot 4, Washington Valley Subdivision, as shown on the plat of the same of record bearing Instrument No. 199909270024855 in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which plat specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description and according to the survey of Smoky Mountain Land Surveying Company, Inc., Howard T. Dawson, Surveyor, dated May 24, 2001, bearing drawing No. 010246.

Being the same property conveyed to Sarah Steinbruegge and Chasity Petree, from Corinne Marie Barnard and husband, Robert Joseph Barnard, by Warranty Deed, dated August 22, 2014 and recorded September 05, 2014, in Instrument #201409050013875, in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Also known as: 4719 Washington Valley Lane, Knoxville, TN 37918

Parcel ID#040EA-01404

Tax ID: 040ea-01404

Current Owner(s) of Property: SARAH B. STEINBRUEGGE AND CHASITY D. PETREE

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 4719 Washington Valley Lane, Knoxville, TN 37918, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000085-840

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C.,

Substitute Trustee(s)

Premier Building, Suite 404

5217 Maryland Way

Brentwood, Tennessee 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated March 30, 1999, executed by MITZI F. FIX, conveying certain real property therein described to TITLE SERVICES, INC., as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded April 6, 1999, in Deed Book 3569, Page 204;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 3, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN THE FIRST (1ST) CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE 13TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 1, E.L. MILLER SUBDIVISION, AS SHOWN BY MAP OF SAME OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET B, SLIDE 117-A (MAP BOOK 15, PAGE 20), KNOX COUNTY REGISTERS OFFICE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHERN LINE OF HOLSTON DRIVE WITH THE EASTERN LINE OF MEADOW VIEW DRIVE; THENCE EASTWARDLY ALONG THE SOUTHERN LINE OF HOLSTON DRIVE, A DISTANCE OF 72.4 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE SOUTH 20 DEG. 30 MIN. EAST, 175.9 FEET TO A STAKE IN THE NORTH LINE OF LOT NO. 2 IN SAID ADDITION; THENCE WITH THE LINE OF LOT 2, SOUTH 71 DEG. 50 MIN. WEST 37.7 FEET TO A POINT IN THE EASTERN LINE OF MEADOW VIEW DRIVE; THENCE NORTH 32 DEG. 5 MIN. WEST, 75 FEET TO A STAKE IN THE EASTERN LINE OF MEADOW VIEW DRIVE; THENCE CONTINUING WITH THE EASTERN LINE OF MEADOW VIEW DRIVE; NORTH 27 DEG. 15 MIN. WEST, 124.7 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Parcel ID: 071PF001

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 4558 HOLSTON DR, KNOXVILLE, TN 37914. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): Estate and/or heirs-at-law of Mitzi Fix

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: City of KnoxvilleThe sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #119832 07/03/2017, 07/10/2017, 07/17/2017

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that at 11:00 AM on Friday, the 28th day of July 2017 at the Northernmost entrance from Main Avenue near the Main Assembly Room on M-Level of the City-County Building, Knoxville, Knox County, Tennessee, the undersigned will offer for sale for cash in hand and to the highest and best bidder and in bar of the equity of redemption, the following described premises, to-wit:

SITUATED in Eighth Civil District of Knox County, Tennessee, without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, being known and designated as all of Lot 5, Sailor Island Estates, as shown on the map of the same of record in Cabinet L, Slide 361A and 361B, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, said property is bounded and described as shown on map of aforesaid addition to which map reference is made for a more particular description.

SAID PREMISES bearing street address of 9664 Clift Road, Strawberry Plains, Tennessee 37871.

This sale is being made by virtue of the power and authority vested in the undersigned by that certain Deed of Trust dated 23 November 2010 executed by Bryan Harris and wife Mary Harris, of record in Instrument No. 201011290033060, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured thereby and demand having been made on the undersigned by the holder of the indebtedness.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of sale to another day certain without further publication upon announcement at the time set forth above and to sell to the next highest bidder in the even the highest bidder does not comply with the terms of the sale.

This notice posted and published in accordance with said Deed of Trust on the 10th day of July 2017, on the 17th day of July 2017, and on the 24th day of July, 2017.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Myron C. Ely, Trustee

8930 Cross Park Drive

Suite 1

Knoxville, TN 37902

(865) 690-7811

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Willie Mae Howard executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Decision One Mortgage Company, LLC., Lender and A & R Title Inc., Trustee(s), which was dated May 22, 2003 and recorded on June 4, 2003 in Instrument No. 200306040111938, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on July 25, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District Seven (7) of Knox County, Tennessee, and within the 30th Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of Lots 2 and 3, Holston Heights Subdivision, Unit 2, as shown by map of same of record in Map Book 19, page 111, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

BEING the same property conveyed to Willie Mae Howard, unmarried from Walton D. Morris, Jr. single by Warranty Deed dated September 19, 1986, of record in Deed Book 1942, page 0785, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

This Conveyance is subject to any and all applicable restrictions, building setback lines, and any easements which may be of record in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 083B J 008.00

Address/Description: 4600 Plymouth Drive, Knoxville, TN 37914.

Current Owner(s): Willie Mae Howard.

Other Interested Party(ies): City of Knoxville.

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 17-06061 FC01

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, John E. Ross executed a Deed of Trust to Wells Fargo Financial Tennessee 1, LLC, Lender and K. Hayes, Trustee(s), which was dated August 29, 2005 and recorded on September 8, 2005 in Instrument No. 200509080022789, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, U.S. Bank Trust, N.A., as Trustee for LSF9 Master Participation Trust, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on July 25, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

LAND REFERRED TO IN THIS COMMITMENT IS DESCRIBED AS ALL THAT CERTAIN PROPERTY SITUATED IN CITY OF KNOXVILLE IN THE COUNTY OF KNOX, AND STATE OF TENNESSEE AND BEING DESCRIBED IN A DEED DATED 01/13/98 AND RECORDED 01/15/98 IN BOOK 2273 PAGE 1004, AMONG THE LAND RECORDS OF THE COUNTY AND STATE SET FORTH ABOVE, AND REFERENCED AS FOLLOWS:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO., FIVE (5) (FORMERLY 8TH DISTRICT) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE 46TH WARD OT THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 4, WEST HILLS PARK SUBDIVISION, UNIT ONE, AS SHOWN ON THE MAP OF THE SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 26, PAGE 146, IN THE REGISTER’ S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, SAID PROPERTY LYING AND BEING SITUATED AT THE NORTHWESTERN CORNER OF WEST PARK DRIVE AND FRANCIS ROAD, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS SHOWN BY RECORDED MAP OF SAID UNIT OF SAID SUBDIVISION OF RECORD AFORESAID, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIPTION, ACCORDING TO SURVEY OF N. B. LACK, ENGINEER, KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, DATED APRIL 5, 1961.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JOHN E. ROSS FROM MATTIE K. ROSS, WIDOW, IN DEED DATED 1/13/1998 AND RECORDED 1/15/1998, IN BOOK 2273, PAGE 1004, KNOX COUNTY RECORDS .

PARCEL ID: 106JE010

Parcel ID Number: 106JE010

Address/Description: 1001 Francis Road, Knoxville, TN 37909.

Current Owner(s): John E. Ross.

Other Interested Party(ies): CitiFinancial, Inc.; LVNV Funding, LLC; Lakewood Capital, LLC assignee of Credit One Bank, N.A.; and LVNV Funding, LLC as successor in interest to CitiFinancial, Inc..

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 16-16438 FC02

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Dustin Dills & Brandy Dills, husband and wife executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Primary Capital Mortgage, LLC, Lender and Southeast Title & Escrow, LLC, Trustee(s), which was dated January 6, 2015 and recorded on January 7, 2015 in Instrument No. 201501070036541, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Primary Capital Mortgage LLC, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on July 25, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

Situated in District No. Six (6) of Knox County, Tennessee, and being known and designated as all of Lot 84, Unit 1, Wolf Lair Subdivision, as shown by map of same of record in Map Book 58-S, Page 30 (Map Cabinet E, Slide 111 C), in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

Being the same property conveyed to Dustin Dills and wife, Brandy Dills from Joseph M. Andrews and wife, Jordan Andrews by Deed dated January 6,2015 , and of record in Instrument 201501070036540 in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Parcel ID Number: 019PD008

Address/Description: 8409 San Marcos Drive, Knoxville, TN 37938.

Current Owner(s): Dustin Dills and wife Brandy Dills.

Other Interested Party(ies): Republic Finance, LLC.

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 17-08546 FC01

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated November 7, 2006, executed by VERA M COOPER, JOHN E WILLIAMS, conveying certain real property therein described to TITLE PARTNERS, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded November 17, 2006, at Instrument Number 200611170042640;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. Bank National Association, as trustee, in trust for registered holders of First Franklin Mortgage Loan Trust, Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-FF1 who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 3, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. SEVEN (7) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE 34TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT 8R-1 OF THE RESUBDIVISION OF LOT 8 IN BEVERLY PLACE, AS THE SAME APPEARS OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET N, SLIDE 196A, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION. Parcel ID: 059HC00402PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 3923 OAKLAND DR, KNOXVILLE, TN 37918. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): Estate and/or heirs-at-law of John E Williams, Estate and/or heirs-at-law of Vera M Cooper

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR FIRST FRANKLIN A DIVISION OF NATIONAL CITY BANK, Re-Invest, Inc. The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #119750 07/03/2017, 07/10/2017, 07/17/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated March 7, 2006, executed by HUELLEN DILLINGER, RONNIE DILLINGER, conveying certain real property therein described to RHONDA M BADGER, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded March 13, 2006, at Instrument Number 200603130075961; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, A Delaware Limited Liability Company who is now the owner of said debt; andWHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 3, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:ALL THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND IN NINTH CIVIL DISTRICT, KNOX COUNTY STATE OF TN, AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN INSTRUMENT NO 020546 ID# 158-02119, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 1-R IN THE RESUBDIVISION OF LOT 1, STOCK CREEK FARM SUBDIVISION UNIT FOUR, FILED IN CABINET L SLIDE 88C.

Parcel ID: 158 02119

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 2873 STOCKCREEK RD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37920. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): HUELLEN DILLINGER, RONNIE DILLINGER

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #119351 07/03/2017, 07/10/2017, 07/17/2017

SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

WHEREAS, on April 18, 2014, in Instrument 201404240060496, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, Chris e. Etters and wife Kimberly Etters, did convey in trust to Trustee, the hereinafter described real property to secure payment of an indebtedness described therein; and

WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of the indebtedness, the same being now past due and the entire amount thereof having been declared due and payable in accordance with the terms of the Deed of Trust, and the Trustee having been called upon to foreclose said Deed of Trust, in accordance with the terms thereof, and to sell the real property in satisfaction thereof; and

WHEREAS, Heather A. Quinn-Bader was appointed successor trustee by Instrument of record in the Register’s Office for Knox County, in accordance with the Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Deed of Trust, I will on July 24, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. (local time), offer for sale and sell, inside the Main Street entrance to the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, Knox County, Tennessee, to the highest and best bidder for cash in hand paid, the following described real estate, located on 3212 Light Spring Lane, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37917 (the address is believed to be correct but is not part of the legal description) (also shown as tax parcel 059NH-004, and described as:

SITUATED in District Seven (7) of Knox County, Tennessee, and within the 33rd Ward of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as Lot 21, Corrected Plat, Laurel Place Subdivision, Unit 8, as shown on the map of same of record in Instrument 199906150204912, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which map specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

Other interest parties: Jeff Kear dba Kip Property Management, LLC; Knox County Trustee, City of Knoxville Trustee

Said sale will be free from the right and equity of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions, the same having been waived in the Deed of Trust. Said property will be sold subject to all unpaid real estate taxes and any and all other prior encumbrances, including but not limited to easements, restrictions, restrictive covenants, liens and mortgages. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of sale to another day certain without further publication and in accordance with the law upon announcement of such adjournment on the day and at the time and place of sale set forth above.

Trustee reserves the right to extend the period within which the successful bidder is to make full settlement, to keep the bidding open for any length of time, to award the sale to the next highest bidder in the event the successful bidder defaults.

This notice shall be published on July 3, 2017, July 10, 2017, and July 17, 2017.

Heather A. Quinn-Bader, Successor Trustee

(865) 386-6580

105 Westview Lane, Oak Ridge, TN 37830

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 18, 1998, executed by SANDRA MOORE, GILBERT MOORE, conveying certain real property therein described to WESLEY D. TURNER, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded June 26, 1998, in Deed Book 3419, Page 580at Instrument Number 88009;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR STRUCTURED ASSET SECURITIES CORPORATION MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2005-SC1 who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 3, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. FIVE (5) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING A PARCEL OF LAND LOCATED ON THE NORTHWESTERN RIGHT OF WAY OF FRANCIS ROAD AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN IN THE NORTHWESTERN RIGHT OF WAY OF FRANCIS ROAD SAID IRON PIN BEING 388 FEET, MORE OR LESS, SOUTHWEST OF THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE NORTHWESTERN RIGHT OF WAY OF FRANCIS ROAD AND THE SOUTHWEST LINE OF AMHEARST ROAD; THENCE FROM SAID BEGINNING POINT AND ALONG THE NORTHWESTERN RIGHT OF WAY OF FRANCIS ROAD, SOUTH 54 DEGREES 34 MINUTES 20 SECONDS WEST, 100.0 FEET TO A MARBLE MARKER; THENCE ALONG THE DIVIDING LINE OF PROPERTY NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY ADA MCCLAIN (DEED BOOK 1035, PAGE 95), NORTH 51 DEGREES 03 MINUTES 00 SECONDS WEST, 241.56 FEET TO AN IRON PIN: THENCE ALONG THE DIVIDING LINE OF PROPERTY NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED BY CHARLES MERRIMAN (BOOK 1498, PAGE 804), NORTH 41 DEGREES 15 MINUTES EAST, 84.44 FEET TO AN IRON PIN: THENCE ALONG THE DIVIDING LINE OF PROPERTY NOW OR FORMERLY OWNED, BY A. MERRIMAN (BOOK 692, PAGE 352), SOUTH 58 DEGREES 57 MINUTES 30 SECONDS EAST, 145.14 FEET TO AN IRON PIPE: THENCE CONTINUING ALONG THE DIVIDING LINE OF A. MERRIMAN, SOUTH 47 DEGREES 15 MINUTES 50 SECONDS EAST, 121.63 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE NORTHWESTERN RIGHT OF WAY OF FRANCE ROAD, SAID IRON PIN BEING THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Parcel ID: 106CA005/45

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1813 FRANCIS RD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37909. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): JOHNNY D. MOORE

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: CACH, LLC / Bank of America, N.A., Midland Funding, LLC as Successor in interest to HSBC Bank Nevada, N.A./Orchard BankThe sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #119246 07/03/2017, 07/10/2017, 07/17/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 14, 1999, executed by LOUIE A. BENDER, SHARON K. BENDER, conveying certain real property therein described to *NO TRUSTEE STATED*, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded December 28, 1999, at Instrument Number 199912280047947;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE, FOR CIM TRUST 2016-4, MORTGAGE-BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2016-4 who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 17, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATE IN THE EIGHT (8TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS TRACT 10, LAURELWOOD FARMS, AS SHOWN ON MAP OF SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 69-S, PAGE 2, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY. TENNESSEE. TOGETHER WITH AND SUBJECT TO ANY PORTION OF JOINT PERMANENT NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS TRANSVERSING THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY, AS SHOWN ON MAP OF RECORD AFORESAID.

Parcel ID: 05311010

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1043 RANDLES RD, STRAWPLAINS, TN 37871. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): LOUIE A. BENDER, SHARON K. BENDER

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #120264 07/10/2017, 07/17/2017, 07/24/2017

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Malinda Ann Miller executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. As Nominee For Mortgage Investors Group, Lender and Charles E. Tonkin, II, Trustee(s), which was dated September 30, 2005 and recorded on October 4, 2005 in Instrument No. 200510040030433, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, CitiMortgage, Inc., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on August 3, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District Number Six (6) of Knox County, Tennessee, without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as Lot 133, Final Plat of “Lexi Landing Phase One”, as shown on the plat of the same of record bearing Instrument No. 200311060051276, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which plat specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

The above description is the same as the previous deed of record, no boundary survey having been made at the time of this conveyance.

BEING the same property conveyed to First Party, by Warranty Deed dated September 28, 2005, recorded as Instrument No. 200510040030432, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

THIS CONVEYANCE is made subject to all applicable easements, restrictions and building set back lines.

Parcel ID Number: 066FC039

Address/Description: 6334 Hugh Willis Road, Powell, TN 37849.

Current Owner(s): Malinda Ann Miller, Trustee, or successor Trustee, U/D/T Dated June 1, 1998, F/B/O Malinda Ann Miller.

Other Interested Party(ies): Bank of America, N.A..

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 17-08621 FC01

COURT NOTICES

Non-resident Notice

DUSTIN KEITH WEBB – VS- CYNTHIA MARIE WEBB

DOCKET #139743

IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

IN THIS CAUSE, IT APPEARING FROM THE COMPLAINT FILED, WHICH IS SWORN TO, THAT THE DEFENDANT CYNTHIA MARIE WEBB IS A NON-RESIDENT OF THE STATE OF TENNESSEE, OR WHOSE WHEREABOUTS CANNOT BE ASCERTAINED UPON DILIGENT SEARCH AND INQUIRY, SO THAT THE ORDINARY PROCESS OF LAW CANNOT BE SERVED UPON CYTHIA MARIE WEBB.

IT IS ORDERED THAT SAID DEFENDANT FILE AN ANSWER TO AN ACTION OF COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE FILED BY DUSTIN KEITH WEBB, PLAINTIFF HEREIN, WITHT THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT IN KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND WITH L. CLAY WHITE, PLAINTIFF’S ATTORNEY WHOSE ADDRESS IS 312 S. GAY ST. SUITE 204 KNOXVILLE, TN 37902 WITHIN THIRTY (30 ) DAYS OF THE LAST DATE OF PUBLICATION, AND IF YOU DO NOT ANSWER OR OTHERWISE RESPOND, A DEFAULT JUDGMENT MAY BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU ON THE THIRTIETH (30TH) DAY AFTER THE FOURTH (4TH) PUBLICATION. THIS NOTICE WILL BE PUBLISHED IN THE KNOXVILLE FOCUS FOR FOUR (4) CONSECUTIVE WEEKS.

THIS THE 23RD DAY OF JUNE, 2017

MIKE HAMMOND CLERK

KATHY LEWIS DEPUTY CLERK

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF WILLIAM J. KISSANE, III

DOCKET NUMBER 79116-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 28TH day of JUNE 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of WILLIAM J. KISSANE, III who died May 28, •2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 28TH day of JUNE, 2017.

ESTATE OF WILLIAM J. KISSANE, III PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

NICOLE KISSANE LEE; EXECUTRIX

1608 SAINT PETERSBURG RD.,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37922

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RUTH E. COBB KUHLO DOCKET NUMBER 79131-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 5TH day of JULY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of RUTH E. COBB KUHLO who died May 15, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court within the earlier of four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice or twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death, otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

Claims filed with the Clerk are subject to applicable defenses and limitations that may be asserted.

This the 5TH day of JULY, 2017.

ESTATE OF RUTH E. COBB KUHLO PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S) BETTY BRASFIELD; EXECUTRIX

659 NICHOLSON LANE,

DANDRIDGE, TN 37725

TRAVIS L. BRASFIELD ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

2609 WESTERN RD., KNOXVILLE, TN 37938

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF JOAN E. MOORE DOCKET NUMBER 79135-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 5TH day of JULY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of JOAN E. MOORE who died May 24, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-re?ident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 5TH day of JULY, 2017.

ESTATE OF JOAN E. MOORE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

STEVEN C. MOORE; EXECUTOR

10017 WESTLAND DR.,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37922

RAY PINKSTAFF ATTORNEY-AT-LAW P.O. BOX 31408,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37930

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF MICHAEL K. MESSER DOCKET NUMBER 79093-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 30 day of JUNE 2017, letters of administration c.t.a in respect of the Estate of MICHAEL K. MESSER who died Apr 29, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first date of the publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication: or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 30th day of JUNE, 2017.

ESTATE OF MICHAEL K. MESSER PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE{S)

SHARI L. MESSER; ADMINISTRATRIX CTA

2915 AVONDALE AVENUE

KNOXVILLE, TN. 37917

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF WILLIE RUTH NANCE

DOCKET NUMBER 79109-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 26TH day of JUNE 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of WILLIE RUTH NANCE who died Apr 26, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 26TH day of JUNE, 2017.

ESTATE OF WILLIE RUTH NANCE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

TERRY EUGENIA NANCE; EXECUTRIX

5032 LAUREL WOODS DR.,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37921

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF SONJA KINSEY FUNK DOCKET NUMBER 79058-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 26TH day of JUNE 2017, letters of administration c.t.a in respect of the Estate of SONJA KINSEY FUNK who died Mar 29, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first date of the publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication: or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior

to the date that is (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 26TH day of JUNE, 2017.

ESTATE OF SONJA KINSEY FUNK PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

PAUL GREGORY FUNK; ADMINISTRATOR CTA

1416 TIMBERGROVE DR.,

KNOXVILLE, TN 37919

HAROLD C. WIMBERLY ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

6759 BAUM DR., KNOXVILLE, TN 37919

MISC. Notices

Legal Section 94

Knox County will receive bids for the following items & services:

Bid 2576, Roof Project for Shannondale Elementary and Halls High, due 8/15/17

For additional information call 865-215-5777, stop by the Procurement Division, 1000 North Central St., Suite 100, Knoxville, TN 37917, or visit our website: www.knoxcounty.org/procurement. To bid on Knox County surplus items, go to www.govdeals.com.

Notice of Auction

The following described vehicles impounded/repaired/towed will be sold at public and/or private auction in compliance with the Tennessee Public Acts 1967, Chapter 240, house Bill 379. The sale will be held at Jim’s Garage & Wrecker Service Vehicle Impoundment Lot located at 5906 Walden Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919.

These vehicles have been checked through the files of the Commissioner of Revenue, Title Section, Division of Motor Vehicles, Department of Revenue, State of Tennessee. In appropriate cases, the vehicles have been checked in other states and the owners and/or lienholders have been notified by certified mail. In those instances where no vehicle identification/serial number or license number was available, this Public Notice in the newspaper will comply with the law.

The failure of the owner/lienholder to exercise their rights to reclaim any vehicle listed below, not bearing a VIN/Serial number, shall be deemed a waiver of all rights and title and authorization to sell said described vehicle(s).

02 FORD EXPLORER, 1FMZU62E22UA57637;

97 NISSAN PATHFINDER, JN8AR05YXVW128618;

01 PONTIAC AZTEK, 3G7DA03E21S502443;

00 MERCEDES, 4JGAB72E0YA167881;

01 MITS ECLIPSE, 4A3AE85H81E203366;

02 CHEVY CAVALIER, 1G1JC524827227755;

04 DODGE RAM, 1D7HA18D54S545883;

07 SATURN, 1G8ZS57N77F285426;

01 CHEVY EXPRESS VAN, 1GNFG15M211201442;

88 NISSAN 300Z, JN1HZ14S5JX274784;

96 PONTIAC G. AM, 1G2NE12M2TM514463;

05 CHEVY TAHOE, 3GNEC16Z95G219039;

04 VOLVO, YV1RS59V342326750;

12 KIA SOUL, KNDJT2A65C7363027;

04 PONTIAC G.PRIX, 2G2WP522741335496;

03 FORD ESCORT, 3FAFP11363R101011;

01 FORD EXPLORER, 1FMYU60E11UC64971;

99 BUICK LASABRA, 1G4HR52K3XH471121;

01 CHRYSLER VAN, 1C4GJ25311B151994;

00 MITS MIRAGE, JA3AY11AXYU00536.

Notice of Auction

The following described vehicles impounded/repaired/towed will be sold at public and/or private auction in compliance with the Tennessee Public Acts 1967, Chapter 240, house Bill 379. The sale will be held at Volunteer Towing Vehicle Impoundment Lot located at 5906 Walden Street, Knoxville, Tennessee 37919.

These vehicles have been checked through the files of the Commissioner of Revenue, Title Section, Division of Motor Vehicles, Department of Revenue, State of Tennessee. In appropriate cases, the vehicles have been checked in other states and the owners and/or lienholders have been notified by certified mail. In those instances where no vehicle identification/serial number or license number was available, this Public Notice in the newspaper will comply with the law.

The failure of the owner/lienholder to exercise their rights to reclaim any vehicle listed below, not bearing a VIN/Serial number, shall be deemed a waiver of all rights and title and authorization to sell said described vehicle(s).

08 INFINITY FX 35, JNRA308W58X201998;

04 NISSAN MURANO, JN8AZ08W74W318322;

98 HONDA CIVIC, 1HGEJ612XWL005981;

81 FORD F150, 1FTDF15E2BUA16593;

96 TOYOTA CELICA, 2T1BA02E5TC125620;

04 CHRYSLER, 2C3HD36M84H591851;

05 INFINITY G35, JNKCV51E95M217101;

00 FORD MUSTANG, 1FAFP4441YF167587;

81 FORD F150, 1FTDF15E2BUN16593;

93 HONDA CIVIC, JHMEG864XPS024622;

96 MERCURY SABLE, 1MELM53GOTA657471;

08 BMW, WBANW13528UZ74412

Notice of Auction

The owners and/or lienholders of the following vehicles are hereby notified of their rights to pay all charges and reclaim said vehicles being held at the storage lot of Floyd’s Wrecker Service Inc. Failure to reclaim these vehicles will be deemed a waiver of all rights and titles along with consent to dispose of said vehicles at public auction to be held on: Thursday August 10th, 2017, at 135 Hawthorne Ave. Knoxville, TN 37920.

1997 HONDA 4S6CM58V1V4413059

2005 CHRYSLER 2C4GP44R65R136446

1994 CHEVROLET 1GCDC14Z9RZ208829

2000 CADILLAC 1G6KD54Y2YU210343

1993 FORD 1FTDF15N9PNA80888

1995 TOYOTA 4T1GB11E7SU019337

2003 CHEVROLET 1G1ND52J13M650734

1998 CADILLAC 1G6KD54Y1WU701723

2005 DODGE 2D4FV48V65H647513

2004 DODGE 1B3ES56C94D565040

1999 DODGE 1B4GT44L2XB588271

2014 FORD 1FADP3F26EL447399

1993 FORD 1FTCR10A9PPB72692

2007 FORD 1FMEU53K07UB31514

2001 GMC 1GKFK66U21J207975

2006 INFINITY JNKCV51E76M510724

2003 MITSUBISHI 4A3AE45G33E112539

2013 MAZDA JM1BL1TF8D1766421

1999 OLDSMOBILE 1GHDX03E2XD122294

2001 PONTIAC 1G2WP12K31F227146

1998 SATURN 1G8ZH8283WZ252390

1998 SATURN 1G8ZK5273WZ216688

1989 TOYOTA JT4RN93P8K0008209

1989 TOYOTA 2T1BR18E9WC058966

2000 FORD 2FAFP74W2YX150093

2004 SUBARU 4S3BH675746602290

1993 SUZUKI JS1GN72A5P2101395