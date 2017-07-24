Legal and Public Notices for the Week of July 24, 2017

Foreclosure notices

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on August 17, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North Side Entrance, City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by SARAH B. STEINBRUEGGE AND CHASITY D. PETREE, to GLENN BALLETTO, Trustee, on May 15, 2015, as Instrument No. 201505280064613 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Pacific Union Financial, LLC

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Situated in District No. Eight (8) of Knox County, Tennessee, without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, being known and designated as Lot 4, Washington Valley Subdivision, as shown on the plat of the same of record bearing Instrument No. 199909270024855 in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which plat specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description and according to the survey of Smoky Mountain Land Surveying Company, Inc., Howard T. Dawson, Surveyor, dated May 24, 2001, bearing drawing No. 010246.

Being the same property conveyed to Sarah Steinbruegge and Chasity Petree, from Corinne Marie Barnard and husband, Robert Joseph Barnard, by Warranty Deed, dated August 22, 2014 and recorded September 05, 2014, in Instrument #201409050013875, in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Also known as: 4719 Washington Valley Lane, Knoxville, TN 37918

Parcel ID#040EA-01404

Tax ID: 040ea-01404

Current Owner(s) of Property: SARAH B. STEINBRUEGGE AND CHASITY D. PETREE

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 4719 Washington Valley Lane, Knoxville, TN 37918, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000085-840

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C.,

Substitute Trustee(s)

Premier Building, Suite 404

5217 Maryland Way

Brentwood, Tennessee 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated September 21, 2015, executed by ALISHA K. BREAZEALE, BOBBY G. BREAZEALE, III, conveying certain real property therein described to ADMIRAL TITLE, INC, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded September 29, 2015, at Instrument Number 201509290020387;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Pacific Union Financial, LLC who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 17, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. FIVE (5) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE 44TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 6, BLOCK A, HIDDEN HILLS SUBDIVISION, UNIT 2, AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET E, SLIDE 21D (MAP BOOK 52-S, PAGE 34), IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION, AND AS SHOWN ON SURVEY OF STANLEY E. HINDS, SURVEYOR, DATED JULY 20, 1992. THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, BUILDING SETBACK LINES, EXISTING EASEMENTS, AND ALL CONDITIONS OF RECORD. THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION IS THE SAME AS THE PREVIOUS DEED OF RECORD; NO BOUNDARY SURVEY HAVING BEEN MADE AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE.

Parcel ID: 092CA018

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 6212 HANDLEY LN, KNOXVILLE, TN 37921. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): ALISHA K. BREAZEALE, BOBBY G. BREAZEALE, III

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #120311 07/17/2017, 07/24/2017, 07/31/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 26, 2008, executed by BETTY JEAN MANIS, conveying certain real property therein described to B DARNELL, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded February 28, 2008, at Instrument Number 200802280064211;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, A Delaware Limited Liability Company who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 17, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PREMISES, TO-WIT:SITUATED IN CIVIL DISTRICT NO. 8, FORMERLY DISTRICT N0. 4 OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE ON THE NORTH SIDE OF THE STRAWBERRY PLAINS PIKE ABOUT ONE FOURTH MILE EAST OF THE HOLSTON RIVER BRIDGE BEGINNING ON A STONEWHITES CORNER, ON THE EDGE OF THE PIKE RIGHT OF WAY;THENCE WITH THE PIKE RIGHT OF WAY S.82 DEG.30 MIN. W. 200 FT. TO A STONE;THENCE N.4 DEG.00 MINE.346 FT. TO A STONE ACROSS A DITCH;THENCE N.63-DEG.00 MINE.230 FT. TO A STONE, LUSBY`S CORNER;THENCE WITH LUSBY S.4 DEG.00 MIN. W 427 FT. TO THE BEGINNING. CONTAINING 1 7/10 ACRES MORE OR LESS. WITH WATER RIGHT TO A WELL SITUATED ABOUT 250 FT. N. 63 DEG.00 EAST FROM THE NORTH EAST CORNER OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED TRACT AND PRIVILEGE OF INGRESS AND EGRESS TO SAID WELL IS HEREIN CON- VEYED. A RIGHT OF WAY ACROSS THE SOUTH EAST CORNER OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PREEMIES,14 FEET WIDE S.69 DEG.-50 MIN W. IS RESERVED.

Parcel ID: 083NA009

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 4705 STRAWPLAINS PIKE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37914. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): BETTY JEAN MANIS

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #119926 07/17/2017, 07/24/2017, 07/31/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated January 11, 2005, executed by Alan Ray Miller, Carrie A. Miller, conveying certain real property therein described to *NO TRUSTEE STATED*, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded February 11, 2005, at Instrument Number 200502110063682;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS SUCCESSOR INDENTURE TRUSTEE TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR THE CWHEQ REVOLVING HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST, SERIES 2005-B who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 17, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PREMISES:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NINE OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A STAKE AT THE CORNER OF VEST AND REECE WHALEY, THENCE WESTERLY ACROSS REED LANE AND ON THE LINE OF REECE WHALEY 746 FEET TO A STAKE ON THE EASTERLY SIDE OF THE SOUTHERN RAILWAY RIGHT OF WAY; THENCE NORTHERLY ON SAID SOUTHERN RAILWAY RIGHT OF WAY 438 FEET TO A STAKE, CORNER OF KENNETH REED; THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG THE LINE OF KENNETH REED AND ELLIS GARLAND 990 FEET TO A STAKE IN THE LINE OF VEST; THENCE SOUTHERLY WITH THE LINE OF VEST 99 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. EXCEPTED FROM THIS CONVEYANCE IS THAT PORTION OF THE PROPERTY CONVEYED TO SOUTHEASTERN DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION BY J. WILLIAM DAVIS, SINGLE, BY DEED DATED SEPTEMBER 3, 1969, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 1414, PAGE 492, KNOX COUNTY REGISTER`S OFFICE. SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS, RESERVATIONS, EASEMENTS, COVENANTS, OIL, GAS OR MINERAL RIGHTS OF RECORD, IF ANY.

Parcel ID: 122LD-020

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 4719 Reed Lane, Knoxville, TN 37920. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): Alan Ray Miller, Carrie A. Miller

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: DISCOVER BANK, REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO AMSOUTH BANCORPORATION, United States of AmericaThe sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #120519 07/17/2017, 07/24/2017, 07/31/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 2, 2014, executed by JUDY L. PECK, conveying certain real property therein described to LIBERTY TITLE, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded May 13, 2014, at Instrument Number 201405130064091;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Mid America Mortgage, Inc who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 17, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF KNOX, STATE OF TENNESSEE, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. THREE (3) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE 20TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 503 IN BON-VIEW ADDITION TO THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND HAVING A FRONTAGE OF 45 FEET ON NORTHERN OR NORTHWESTERN SIDE OF WEST EMERALD AVENUE AND EXTENDING BACK BETWEEN PARALLEL LINES 125 FEET TO A 10 FOOT ALLEY.

Parcel ID: 081 OK-028

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 917 W EMERALD AVE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37921. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS AT LAW OF JUDY PECK

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #120344 07/17/2017, 07/24/2017, 07/31/2017

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given that at 11:00 AM on Friday, the 28th day of July 2017 at the Northernmost entrance from Main Avenue near the Main Assembly Room on M-Level of the City-County Building, Knoxville, Knox County, Tennessee, the undersigned will offer for sale for cash in hand and to the highest and best bidder and in bar of the equity of redemption, the following described premises, to-wit:

SITUATED in Eighth Civil District of Knox County, Tennessee, without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, being known and designated as all of Lot 5, Sailor Island Estates, as shown on the map of the same of record in Cabinet L, Slide 361A and 361B, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, said property is bounded and described as shown on map of aforesaid addition to which map reference is made for a more particular description.

SAID PREMISES bearing street address of 9664 Clift Road, Strawberry Plains, Tennessee 37871.

This sale is being made by virtue of the power and authority vested in the undersigned by that certain Deed of Trust dated 23 November 2010 executed by Bryan Harris and wife Mary Harris, of record in Instrument No. 201011290033060, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured thereby and demand having been made on the undersigned by the holder of the indebtedness.

The right is reserved to adjourn the day of sale to another day certain without further publication upon announcement at the time set forth above and to sell to the next highest bidder in the even the highest bidder does not comply with the terms of the sale.

This notice posted and published in accordance with said Deed of Trust on the 10th day of July 2017, on the 17th day of July 2017, and on the 24th day of July, 2017.

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Myron C. Ely, Trustee

8930 Cross Park Drive

Suite 1

Knoxville, TN 37902

(865) 690-7811

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 14, 1999, executed by LOUIE A. BENDER, SHARON K. BENDER, conveying certain real property therein described to *NO TRUSTEE STATED*, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded December 28, 1999, at Instrument Number 199912280047947;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE, FOR CIM TRUST 2016-4, MORTGAGE-BACKED NOTES, SERIES 2016-4 who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 17, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATE IN THE EIGHT (8TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS TRACT 10, LAURELWOOD FARMS, AS SHOWN ON MAP OF SAME OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 69-S, PAGE 2, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY. TENNESSEE. TOGETHER WITH AND SUBJECT TO ANY PORTION OF JOINT PERMANENT NON-EXCLUSIVE EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS TRANSVERSING THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY, AS SHOWN ON MAP OF RECORD AFORESAID.

Parcel ID: 05311010

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1043 RANDLES RD, STRAWPLAINS, TN 37871. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): LOUIE A. BENDER, SHARON K. BENDER

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #120264 07/10/2017, 07/17/2017, 07/24/2017

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE

STATE OF TENNESSEE, KNOX COUNTY

WHEREAS, Malinda Ann Miller executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. As Nominee For Mortgage Investors Group, Lender and Charles E. Tonkin, II, Trustee(s), which was dated September 30, 2005 and recorded on October 4, 2005 in Instrument No. 200510040030433, Knox County, Tennessee Register of Deeds.

WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, CitiMortgage, Inc., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, by an instrument duly recorded in the Office of the Register of Deeds of Knox County, Tennessee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on August 3, 2017, at 10:00AM at the usual and customary location at the Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED in District Number Six (6) of Knox County, Tennessee, without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, and being known and designated as Lot 133, Final Plat of “Lexi Landing Phase One”, as shown on the plat of the same of record bearing Instrument No. 200311060051276, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which plat specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description.

The above description is the same as the previous deed of record, no boundary survey having been made at the time of this conveyance.

BEING the same property conveyed to First Party, by Warranty Deed dated September 28, 2005, recorded as Instrument No. 200510040030432, in the Register’s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

THIS CONVEYANCE is made subject to all applicable easements, restrictions and building set back lines.

Parcel ID Number: 066FC039

Address/Description: 6334 Hugh Willis Road, Powell, TN 37849.

Current Owner(s): Malinda Ann Miller, Trustee, or successor Trustee, U/D/T Dated June 1, 1998, F/B/O Malinda Ann Miller.

Other Interested Party(ies): Bank of America, N.A..

The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and

All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above.

This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose.

Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department

4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Ste 310

Atlanta, GA 30341

PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919

File No.: 17-08621 FC01

COURT NOTICES

Non-resident Notice

JEREMY L. OSBORNE – VS- RYANNE E. KASIK

DOCKET #140724

IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

IN THIS CAUSE, IT APPEARING FROM THE COMPLAINT FILED, WHICH IS SWORN TO, THAT THE DEFENDANT RYANNE E. KASIK IS A NON-RESIDENT OF THE STATE OF TENNESSEE, OR WHOSE WHEREABOUTS CANNOT BE ASCERTAINED UPONE DILIGENT SEARCH AND INQUIRY, SO THAT THE ORDINARY PROCESS OF LAW CANNOT BE SERVED UPON RYANNE E. KASIK.

IT IS ORDERED THAT THE DEFENDANT FILE AN ANSWER TO AN ACTION OF COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE FILED BY JEREMY L . OSBORNE, PLAINTIFF HEREIN, WITH THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT IN KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND WITH N/A, PLAINTIFF’S ATTORNEY WHOSE ADDRESS IS N/A, WITHIN THIRTY (30) DAYS OF THE LAST DATE OF PUBLICATION, AND IF YOU DO NOT ANSWER OR OTHERWISE RESPOND, A DEFAULT JUDGEMENT MAY BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU ON THE THIRTIETH (30TH) DAY AFTER THE FOURTH (4TH) PUBLICATION. THIS NOTICE WILL BE PUBLISHED IN THE KNOXVILLE FOCUS FOR FOUR (4) CONSECUTIVE WEEKS.

THIS THE 19TH DAY OF JULY , 2017.

Non-resident Notice

SHAILJA SHARMA RATTAN – VS ARUN RATTAN

DOCKET #126070

IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

IN THIS CAUSE, IT APPEARING FROM THE COMPLAINT FILED, WHICH IS SWORN TO, THAT THE DEFENDANT ARUN RATTAN IS A NON-RESIDENT OF THE STATE OF TENNESSEE, OR WHOSE WHEREABOUTS CANNOT BE ASCERTAINED UPONE DILIGENT SEARCH AND INQUIRY, SO THAT THE ORDINARY PROCESS OF LAW CANNOT BE SERVED UPON ARUN RATTAN.

IT IS ORDERED THAT THE DEFENDANT FILE AN ANSWER TO AN ACTION OF COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE FILED BY SHAILJA SHARMA RATTAN, PLAINTIFF HEREIN, WITH THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT IN KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND WITH FELISHA B. WHITE, PLAINTIFF’S ATTORNEY WHOSE ADDRESS IS 216 PHOENIX COURT SUITE D. SEYMOUR, TN 37865, WITHIN THIRTY (30) DAYS OF THE LAST DATE OF PUBLICATION, AND IF YOU DO NOT ANSWER OR OTHERWISE RESPOND, A DEFAULT JUDGEMENT MAY BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU ON THE THIRTIETH (30TH) DAY AFTER THE FOURTH (4TH) PUBLICATION. THIS NOTICE WILL BE PUBLISHED IN THE KNOXVILLE FOCUS FOR FOUR (4) CONSECUTIVE WEEKS.

THIS THE 18TH DAY OF JULY , 2017.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DAVID A. CASE DOCKET NUMBER 79170-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 13TH day of JULY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of DAVID A. CASE who died May 10, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, again’st his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the da·te that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 13TH day of JULY, 2017.

ESTATE OF DAVID A. CASE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

MELISSA E. CASE; EXECUTRIX

1912 TREEMONT DR., KNOXVILLE, TN 37912

DAVID B. HAMILTON ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

1810 MERCHANT DR., STE. 1, KNOXVILLE, TN 37912

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF GRACE W. HENDERLIGHT DOCKET NUMBER 79140-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 6TH day of JULY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

GRACE W. HENDERLIGHT

who died May 29, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 6TH day of JULY, 2017.

ESTATE OF GRACE W. HENDERLIGHT PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

WILLIAM L. MCKENZIE; EXECUTOR

860 LOUISVILLE RD., ALCOA, TN 37701

CARLETON E. BRYANT ATTORNEY-AT-LAW P.O. BOX 76, ROCKFORD, TN 37853

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RONALD S. HERRON DOCKET NUMBER 79048-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 12TH day of JULY 2017, letters administration in respect of the Estate of.

RONALD S. HERRON

who died May 19, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the

same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first pubulication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 12TH day of JULY, 2017.

ESTATE OF RONALD S. HERRON PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

ANNE HERRON; ADMINISTRATRIX

170 BLVD. SE, E117,

ATLANTA, GA 30312

KEVIN A. DEAN ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

550 W. MAIN ST., STE. 500, KNOXVILLE, TN 37902

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ELMER LARRY EDWARDS DOCKET NUMBER 79149-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 13TH day of JULY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

ELMER LARRY EDWARDS

who died Jan 3, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 13TH day of JULY, 2017.

ESTATE OF ELMER LARRY EDWARDS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

SUSAN H. EDWARDS; EXECUTRIX

11620 MIDHURST DR., KNOXVILLE, TN 37934

BROOKE GIVENS ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

110 COGDILL RD., KNOXVILLE, TN 37922

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CLIFFORD A PARROTT DOCKET NUMBER 79160-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 11 day of JULY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

CLIFFORD A PARROTT

who died Jun 18, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 11 day of JULY, 2017.

ESTATE OF CLIFFORD A PARROTT PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE{S)

PATRICIA D. FITZGERALD; EXECUTRIX

8313 MECKLENBURG COURT

KNOXVILLE, TN. 37923

LISA W. GAMMELTOFT ATTORNEY AT LAW

110 COGDILL ROAD KNOXVILLE, TN. 37922

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF KEVIN WAYNE SCHRAM DOCKET NUMBER 79152-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 10 day of JULY 2017, letters administration in respect of the Estate of

KEVIN WAYNE SCHRAM

who died Jun 25, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 10 day of JULY, 2017.

ESTATE OF KEVIN WAYNE SCHRAM PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

CAROLE SCHRAM; CO-ADMINISTRATRIX

503 BRIAR CREEK DRIVE

KNOXVILLE, TN. 37934

KATHERINE BLEVINS; CO-ADMINISTRATRIX

302 EAST H STREET

ELIZABETHTON, TN. 37643

JOHN D LOCKRIDGE, JR. ATTORNEY AT LAW

1306 PAPERMILL POINTE WAY KNOXVILLE, TN. 37909

MISC. Notices

Legal Section 94

Knox County will receive bids for the following items & services:

Bid 2577, Fire Alarm Services, due 8/23/17;

RFP 2579, School Bus Locator Software Suite Solution, due 8/23/17;

Bid 2580, Real Estate Appraisal Services, due 8/23/17;

Bid 2581, Motorcycles, due 8/22/17;

RFP 2583, On-Site Interpretation Services, due 8/24/17

For additional information call 865-215-5777, stop by the Procurement Division, 1000 North Central St., Suite 100, Knoxville, TN 37917, or visit our website: www.knoxcounty.org/procurement. To bid on Knox County surplus items, go to www.govdeals.com.