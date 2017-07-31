Legal and Public Notices for the week of July 31, 2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated March 30, 2001, executed by JACK AND ELIZABETH MONDAY, conveying certain real property therein described to CUMBERLAND TITLE COMPANY, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded April 24, 2001, at Instrument Number 200104240071862;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Nationstar Mortgage LLC who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 31, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

BEGINNING AT A STAKE IN THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF THORN GROVE PIKE AT A POINT MARKING THE INTERSECTION OF THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF THORN GROVE PIKE AND THE EASTERLY LINE OF A PRIVATE ROAD; THENCE NORTH 85 DEGREES 45 MINUTES EAST AND WITH THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF THORN GROVE PIKE A DISTANCE OF 237.97 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE SOUTH 4 DEGREES 15 MINUTES EAST A DISTANCE OF 250 FEET TO A STAKE; THENCE SOUTH 85 DEGREES 45 MINUTES WEST 27.07 FEET TO A STAKE IN THE EASTERLY LINE OF A PRIVATE ROAD; THENCE NORTH 44 DEGREES 24 MINUTES WEST A DISTANCE OF 327.07 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Parcel ID: 097JB008

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 5800 THORNGROVE PIKE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37914. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): JACK AND ELIZABETH MONDAY

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: First Tennessee Bank National Association, Cavalry Portfolio Services, LLC The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #120798 07/31/2017, 08/07/2017, 08/14/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 3, 2005, executed by TAI TAN NGUYEN, conveying certain real property therein described to ROBERT M WILSON JR, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded May 11, 2005, at Instrument Number 200505110090224;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE (CWALT 2005-20CB) who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 31, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN THE SIXTH (6TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT NUMBER NINETY ONE (91), THE WOODS AT WEST VALLEY SUBDIVISION, UNIT 1, AS SHOWN BY MAP OF RECORD IN INSTRUMENT NO. 200401160070296, REGISTER`S OFFICE, KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HERE MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION THEREOF. THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE EASEMENTS, RESTRICTIONS AND BUILDING SETBACK LINES OF RECORD.

Parcel ID: 132PC030

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 9612 STONE CANYON LN, KNOXVILLE, TN 37922. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): TAI TAN NGUYEN

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: AMSOUTH BANKThe sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #120684 07/31/2017, 08/07/2017, 08/14/2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on August 30, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North door, Knox County Courthouse, Knoxville, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by ROBERT MARK HUDGINS, to EVERGREEN TITLE & ESCROW, Trustee, on September 3, 2003, as Instrument No. 200309100030545 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TRUST COMPANY, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK TRUST COMPANY, N.A. AS SUCCESSOR TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, AS TRUSTEE FOR RESIDENTIAL ASSET MORTGAGE PRODUCTS, INC., MORTGAGE ASSET-BACKED PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2003-RS10

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. 7 OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS:

WITHIN THE 17TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOTS 4 AND 5, BLOCK 32, IN SCOTT`S OAKHILL ADDITION, A SUBDIVISION TO KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AS SHOWN BY MAP OF SAID SUBDIVISION, OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 9, PAGE 8, IN THE KNOX COUNTY REGISTER`S OFFICE, SAID LOTS BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS SHOWN BY MAP AFORESAID, TO WHICH MAP SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION.

THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION WAS TAKEN FROM THE PREVIOUS DEED OF RECORD, NO BOUNDARY SURVEY HAVING BEEN MADE AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE.

THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, EASEMENTS, AND BUILDING SETBACK LINES OF RECORD IN MAP BOOK 9, PAGE 8, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO JENNIFER L. MEDLEY, UNMARRIED, BY WARRANTY DEED DATED JULY 7, 2000, FROM JOHN D. SEIVERS AND GIGI L. SEIVERS, HUSBAND AND WIFE, OF RECORD AS INSTRUMENT NO. 200007120002382, IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO DEED DATED ____________, 2003 AND OF RECORD BY INSTRUMENT NUMBER 200309100030544 IN THE REGISTERS OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Tax ID: 081FE-004

Current Owner(s) of Property: ROBERT MARK HUDGINS

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 514 EAST CHURCHWELL AVENUE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37917, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: PHEBE & HUMBERTO ARMAS

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 16-003281-670

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C.,

Substitute Trustee(s)

PREMIER BUILDING, SUITE 404

5217 MARYLAND WAY

BRENTWOOD, TENNESSEE 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: TNSALES@MWZMLAW.COM

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 3, 2004, executed by BRANDI M HUTCHESON, conveying certain real property therein described to TIM WILLIAMS, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded December 13, 2004, at Instrument Number 200412130047979;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE (CWALT 2005-03CB) who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 31, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN THE 9TH, FORMERLY 14TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE 26TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS ALL OF LOT 2-R, IN WHAT IS KNOWN AS RESUBDIVISION OF PART OF LOT 2, OF TRACT 5, IN THE CALEB BAKER ADDITION, AN ADDITION TO THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AS SHOWN BY MAP OF SAID ADDITION OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET C, SLIDE 96-D (FORMERLY MAP BOOK 24, PAGE 49), REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE; SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE TO SAID MAP BOOK FOR THE MEETS AND BOUNDS DESCRIPTION.

Parcel ID: 109FE001

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 1127 E RED BUD RD, KNOXVILLE, TN 37920. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): BRANDI M HUTCHESON

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #120861 07/31/2017, 08/07/2017, 08/14/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated September 7, 1979, executed by Hurdle Helton, Jr. and Debra Helton, conveying certain real property therein described to NEIL M. KEATING, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded September 11, 1979, in Deed Book 1886, Page 105 and re-recorded September 21, 1979 in Deed Book 1887, Page 750, as assumed by KENNELL R. ADKINS, VICKIE B. ADKINS in that Deed dated March 4, 1983, recorded March 10, 1983 in Deed/Mortgage Book 1780, Page 512, in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to U.S. BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE TO BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., AS SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO LASALLE BANK, N.A., AS TRUSTEE FOR THE HOLDERS OF SALOMON BROS MORTGAGE SECURITIES VII, INC. MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 1997-HUD2 who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 31, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. EIGHT (8) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHOUT THE CORPORATE LIMITS OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT AN IRON PIN IN THE WEST SIDE OF SMITH SCHOOL ROAD SAID IRON PIN BEING DISTANT 4,150 FEET MORE OR LESS, IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION FROM THE POINT OF INTERSECTION OF THE WEST LINE OF SMITH SCHOOL ROAD WITH THE CENTER LINE OF WILL MERRITT ROAD, SAID IRON PIN ALSO MARKING A COMMON CORNER OF PROPERTY NOW OR FORMERLY BELONGING TO ROLAND BOYD STINNETT; THENCE FROM SAID BEGINNING POINT WITH SMITH SCHOOL ROAD, SOUTH 41 DEG. 55 MIN. EAST, 104.59 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE CONTINUING WITH THE ROAD, SOUTH 20 DEG. 40 MIN. EAST, 83.13 FEET TO AN ANGLE IRON; THENCE SOUTH 70 DEG. 08 MIN. WEST, 557.6 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 38 DEG. 23 MIN. WEST, 122.87 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 56 DEG. 59 MIN. EAST, 66.54 FEET TO A CEDAR; THENCE SOUTH 80 DEG. 30 MIN. EAST; 148.12 FEET TO AN IRON PIN; THENCE NORTH 51 DEG. 40 MIN. EAST, 381.95 FEET TO AN IRON PIN THE PLACE OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 1.52 ACRES, MORE OR LESS, AS SHOWN BY THE SURVEY OF G.T. TROTTER, JR., SURVEYOR, DATED JULY 29, 1979. THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO ALL APPLICABLE EASEMENTS.Parcel ID: 087 045PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be RR 1 SMITH SCHOOL ROAD, KODAK, TN 37764. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): KENNELL R. ADKINS, VICKIE B. ADKINS

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #121267 07/31/2017, 08/07/2017, 08/14/2017

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on August 17, 2017 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the North Side Entrance, City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by SARAH B. STEINBRUEGGE AND CHASITY D. PETREE, to GLENN BALLETTO, Trustee, on May 15, 2015, as Instrument No. 201505280064613 in the real property records of Knox County Register’s Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Pacific Union Financial, LLC

The following real estate located in Knox County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Situated in District No. Eight (8) of Knox County, Tennessee, without the corporate limits of the City of Knoxville, Tennessee, being known and designated as Lot 4, Washington Valley Subdivision, as shown on the plat of the same of record bearing Instrument No. 199909270024855 in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee, to which plat specific reference is hereby made for a more particular description and according to the survey of Smoky Mountain Land Surveying Company, Inc., Howard T. Dawson, Surveyor, dated May 24, 2001, bearing drawing No. 010246.

Being the same property conveyed to Sarah Steinbruegge and Chasity Petree, from Corinne Marie Barnard and husband, Robert Joseph Barnard, by Warranty Deed, dated August 22, 2014 and recorded September 05, 2014, in Instrument #201409050013875, in the Register`s Office for Knox County, Tennessee.

Also known as: 4719 Washington Valley Lane, Knoxville, TN 37918

Parcel ID#040EA-01404

Tax ID: 040ea-01404

Current Owner(s) of Property: SARAH B. STEINBRUEGGE AND CHASITY D. PETREE

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 4719 Washington Valley Lane, Knoxville, TN 37918, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 17-000085-840

MACKIE WOLF ZIENTZ & MANN, P. C.,

Substitute Trustee(s)

Premier Building, Suite 404

5217 Maryland Way

Brentwood, Tennessee 37027

PHONE: (615) 238-3630

EMAIL: tnsales@mwzmlaw.com

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated September 21, 2015, executed by ALISHA K. BREAZEALE, BOBBY G. BREAZEALE, III, conveying certain real property therein described to ADMIRAL TITLE, INC, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded September 29, 2015, at Instrument Number 201509290020387;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Pacific Union Financial, LLC who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 17, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the North Side Entrance of the City County Building, 400 Main Street, Knoxville, TN 37902, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. FIVE (5) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, WITHIN THE 44TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 6, BLOCK A, HIDDEN HILLS SUBDIVISION, UNIT 2, AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF RECORD IN PLAT CABINET E, SLIDE 21D (MAP BOOK 52-S, PAGE 34), IN THE REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAT SPECIFIC REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE PARTICULAR DESCRIPTION, AND AS SHOWN ON SURVEY OF STANLEY E. HINDS, SURVEYOR, DATED JULY 20, 1992. THIS CONVEYANCE IS MADE SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE RESTRICTIONS, BUILDING SETBACK LINES, EXISTING EASEMENTS, AND ALL CONDITIONS OF RECORD. THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION IS THE SAME AS THE PREVIOUS DEED OF RECORD; NO BOUNDARY SURVEY HAVING BEEN MADE AT THE TIME OF THIS CONVEYANCE.

Parcel ID: 092CA018

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 6212 HANDLEY LN, KNOXVILLE, TN 37921. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): ALISHA K. BREAZEALE, BOBBY G. BREAZEALE, III

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #120311 07/17/2017, 07/24/2017, 07/31/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated February 26, 2008, executed by BETTY JEAN MANIS, conveying certain real property therein described to B DARNELL, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded February 28, 2008, at Instrument Number 200802280064211;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC, A Delaware Limited Liability Company who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 17, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PREMISES, TO-WIT:SITUATED IN CIVIL DISTRICT NO. 8, FORMERLY DISTRICT N0. 4 OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE ON THE NORTH SIDE OF THE STRAWBERRY PLAINS PIKE ABOUT ONE FOURTH MILE EAST OF THE HOLSTON RIVER BRIDGE BEGINNING ON A STONEWHITES CORNER, ON THE EDGE OF THE PIKE RIGHT OF WAY;THENCE WITH THE PIKE RIGHT OF WAY S.82 DEG.30 MIN. W. 200 FT. TO A STONE;THENCE N.4 DEG.00 MINE.346 FT. TO A STONE ACROSS A DITCH;THENCE N.63-DEG.00 MINE.230 FT. TO A STONE, LUSBY`S CORNER;THENCE WITH LUSBY S.4 DEG.00 MIN. W 427 FT. TO THE BEGINNING. CONTAINING 1 7/10 ACRES MORE OR LESS. WITH WATER RIGHT TO A WELL SITUATED ABOUT 250 FT. N. 63 DEG.00 EAST FROM THE NORTH EAST CORNER OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED TRACT AND PRIVILEGE OF INGRESS AND EGRESS TO SAID WELL IS HEREIN CON- VEYED. A RIGHT OF WAY ACROSS THE SOUTH EAST CORNER OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PREEMIES,14 FEET WIDE S.69 DEG.-50 MIN W. IS RESERVED.

Parcel ID: 083NA009

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 4705 STRAWPLAINS PIKE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37914. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): BETTY JEAN MANIS

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #119926 07/17/2017, 07/24/2017, 07/31/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated January 11, 2005, executed by Alan Ray Miller, Carrie A. Miller, conveying certain real property therein described to *NO TRUSTEE STATED*, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded February 11, 2005, at Instrument Number 200502110063682;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK AS SUCCESSOR INDENTURE TRUSTEE TO JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A., AS INDENTURE TRUSTEE FOR THE CWHEQ REVOLVING HOME EQUITY LOAN TRUST, SERIES 2005-B who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 17, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PREMISES:

SITUATED IN DISTRICT NINE OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A STAKE AT THE CORNER OF VEST AND REECE WHALEY, THENCE WESTERLY ACROSS REED LANE AND ON THE LINE OF REECE WHALEY 746 FEET TO A STAKE ON THE EASTERLY SIDE OF THE SOUTHERN RAILWAY RIGHT OF WAY; THENCE NORTHERLY ON SAID SOUTHERN RAILWAY RIGHT OF WAY 438 FEET TO A STAKE, CORNER OF KENNETH REED; THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG THE LINE OF KENNETH REED AND ELLIS GARLAND 990 FEET TO A STAKE IN THE LINE OF VEST; THENCE SOUTHERLY WITH THE LINE OF VEST 99 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. EXCEPTED FROM THIS CONVEYANCE IS THAT PORTION OF THE PROPERTY CONVEYED TO SOUTHEASTERN DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION BY J. WILLIAM DAVIS, SINGLE, BY DEED DATED SEPTEMBER 3, 1969, RECORDED IN DEED BOOK 1414, PAGE 492, KNOX COUNTY REGISTER`S OFFICE. SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS, RESERVATIONS, EASEMENTS, COVENANTS, OIL, GAS OR MINERAL RIGHTS OF RECORD, IF ANY.

Parcel ID: 122LD-020

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 4719 Reed Lane, Knoxville, TN 37920. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): Alan Ray Miller, Carrie A. Miller

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: DISCOVER BANK, REGIONS FINANCIAL CORPORATION, SUCCESSOR BY MERGER TO AMSOUTH BANCORPORATION, United States of AmericaThe sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #120519 07/17/2017, 07/24/2017, 07/31/2017

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 2, 2014, executed by JUDY L. PECK, conveying certain real property therein described to LIBERTY TITLE, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee recorded May 13, 2014, at Instrument Number 201405130064091;

and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Mid America Mortgage, Inc who is now the owner of said debt;

and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Knox County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 17, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the City/County Lobby of the Knox County Courthouse, located in Knoxville, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Knox County, Tennessee, to wit:

THE LAND REFERRED TO HEREIN BELOW IS SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF KNOX, STATE OF TENNESSEE, AND IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: SITUATED IN DISTRICT NO. THREE (3) OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND WITHIN THE 20TH WARD OF THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, BEING KNOWN AND DESIGNATED AS LOT 503 IN BON-VIEW ADDITION TO THE CITY OF KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND HAVING A FRONTAGE OF 45 FEET ON NORTHERN OR NORTHWESTERN SIDE OF WEST EMERALD AVENUE AND EXTENDING BACK BETWEEN PARALLEL LINES 125 FEET TO A 10 FOOT ALLEY.

Parcel ID: 081 OK-028

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 917 W EMERALD AVE, KNOXVILLE, TN 37921. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS AT LAW OF JUDY PECK

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matt er that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.php

Tel: (877) 813-0992Fax: (404) 601-5846

Ad #120344 07/17/2017, 07/24/2017, 07/31/2017

RESIDENT NOTICE

DOCKET NO: 139790

IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT FOR KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE

THOMAS WILLIAM WARREN, PLAINTIFF

VS

KATHERINE STELLA WARREN, DEFENDANT.

IN THIS CAUSE, IT APPEARING FROM THE ORIGINAL FILE AND THE COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE HERETOFORE FILED BY THE PLAINTIFF, THOMAS WILLIAM WARREN, THAT THE DEFENDANT, KATHERINE STELLA WARREN, IS BELIEVED TO BE A RESIDENT OF THE STATE OF TENNESSEE AND HER WHEREABOUTS CANNOT BE ASCERTAINED SO THAT ORDINARY PROCESS CANNOT BE SERVED UPON HER. IT IS ORDERED THAT SAID DEFENDANT, KATHERINE STELLA WARREN, FILE HER ANSWER WITH THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND A COPY TO THE PLAINTIFF’S ATTORNEY, R. BRANDON WHITE, WHO’S ADDRESS IS 216 PHOENIX COURT, SUITE D. SEYMOUR, TENNESSEE 37865, WITHIN THIRTY (30) DAYS OF THE LAST DATE OF PUBLICATION, EXCLUSIVE OF THE DAY OF PUBLICATION, OR A JUDGMENT BY DEFAULT MAY BE ENTERED AND THE CAUSE SET FOR HEARING EX PARTE AS TO HER. FURTHER FOR THE PURPOSE OF HEARING THE MATTER, IT IS TO BE HEARD ON OCTOBER 5, 2017, AT 9:00 A.M. OR AS SOON AS THIS CAUSE CAN BE HEARD IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURTROOM, KNOX COUTNY COURTHOUSE, KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE. FURTHER, THAT FAILURE TO ANSWER BEFORE OR APPEAR ON THAT DATE WILL RESULT IN THE JUDGMENT BEING TAKEN AGAINST HER AND ENTRY OF A FINAL ORDER. THIS NOTICE WILL BE PUBLISHED IN THE KNOXVILLE FOCUS, IN KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, FOR (4) SUCCESSIVE WEEKS.

THIS THE 26TH DAY OF JULY, 2017

KNOX COUNTY FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT CLERK

BY: MIKE HAMMOND, CLERK

Non-resident Notice

JEREMY L. OSBORNE – VS- RYANNE E. KASIK

DOCKET #140724

IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

IN THIS CAUSE, IT APPEARING FROM THE COMPLAINT FILED, WHICH IS SWORN TO, THAT THE DEFENDANT RYANNE E. KASIK IS A NON-RESIDENT OF THE STATE OF TENNESSEE, OR WHOSE WHEREABOUTS CANNOT BE ASCERTAINED UPONE DILIGENT SEARCH AND INQUIRY, SO THAT THE ORDINARY PROCESS OF LAW CANNOT BE SERVED UPON RYANNE E. KASIK.

IT IS ORDERED THAT THE DEFENDANT FILE AN ANSWER TO AN ACTION OF COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE FILED BY JEREMY L . OSBORNE, PLAINTIFF HEREIN, WITH THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT IN KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND WITH N/A, PLAINTIFF’S ATTORNEY WHOSE ADDRESS IS N/A, WITHIN THIRTY (30) DAYS OF THE LAST DATE OF PUBLICATION, AND IF YOU DO NOT ANSWER OR OTHERWISE RESPOND, A DEFAULT JUDGEMENT MAY BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU ON THE THIRTIETH (30TH) DAY AFTER THE FOURTH (4TH) PUBLICATION. THIS NOTICE WILL BE PUBLISHED IN THE KNOXVILLE FOCUS FOR FOUR (4) CONSECUTIVE WEEKS.

THIS THE 19TH DAY OF JULY , 2017.

Non-resident Notice

SHAILJA SHARMA RATTAN – VS ARUN RATTAN

DOCKET #126070

IN THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT OF KNOX COUNTY, TENNESSEE

IN THIS CAUSE, IT APPEARING FROM THE COMPLAINT FILED, WHICH IS SWORN TO, THAT THE DEFENDANT ARUN RATTAN IS A NON-RESIDENT OF THE STATE OF TENNESSEE, OR WHOSE WHEREABOUTS CANNOT BE ASCERTAINED UPONE DILIGENT SEARCH AND INQUIRY, SO THAT THE ORDINARY PROCESS OF LAW CANNOT BE SERVED UPON ARUN RATTAN.

IT IS ORDERED THAT THE DEFENDANT FILE AN ANSWER TO AN ACTION OF COMPLAINT FOR DIVORCE FILED BY SHAILJA SHARMA RATTAN, PLAINTIFF HEREIN, WITH THE FOURTH CIRCUIT COURT IN KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE, AND WITH FELISHA B. WHITE, PLAINTIFF’S ATTORNEY WHOSE ADDRESS IS 216 PHOENIX COURT SUITE D. SEYMOUR, TN 37865, WITHIN THIRTY (30) DAYS OF THE LAST DATE OF PUBLICATION, AND IF YOU DO NOT ANSWER OR OTHERWISE RESPOND, A DEFAULT JUDGEMENT MAY BE ENTERED AGAINST YOU ON THE THIRTIETH (30TH) DAY AFTER THE FOURTH (4TH) PUBLICATION. THIS NOTICE WILL BE PUBLISHED IN THE KNOXVILLE FOCUS FOR FOUR (4) CONSECUTIVE WEEKS.

THIS THE 18TH DAY OF JULY , 2017.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF DAVID A. CASE DOCKET NUMBER 79170-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 13TH day of JULY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of DAVID A. CASE who died May 10, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee.

All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, again’st his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the da·te that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 13TH day of JULY, 2017.

ESTATE OF DAVID A. CASE PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

MELISSA E. CASE; EXECUTRIX

1912 TREEMONT DR., KNOXVILLE, TN 37912

DAVID B. HAMILTON ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

1810 MERCHANT DR., STE. 1, KNOXVILLE, TN 37912

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF GRACE W. HENDERLIGHT DOCKET NUMBER 79140-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 6TH day of JULY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

GRACE W. HENDERLIGHT

who died May 29, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 6TH day of JULY, 2017.

ESTATE OF GRACE W. HENDERLIGHT PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

WILLIAM L. MCKENZIE; EXECUTOR

860 LOUISVILLE RD., ALCOA, TN 37701

CARLETON E. BRYANT ATTORNEY-AT-LAW P.O. BOX 76, ROCKFORD, TN 37853

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF RONALD S. HERRON DOCKET NUMBER 79048-3

Notice is hereby given that on the 12TH day of JULY 2017, letters administration in respect of the Estate of.

RONALD S. HERRON

who died May 19, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the

same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first pubulication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1) (A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 12TH day of JULY, 2017.

ESTATE OF RONALD S. HERRON PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

ANNE HERRON; ADMINISTRATRIX

170 BLVD. SE, E117,

ATLANTA, GA 30312

KEVIN A. DEAN ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

550 W. MAIN ST., STE. 500, KNOXVILLE, TN 37902

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF ELMER LARRY EDWARDS DOCKET NUMBER 79149-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 13TH day of JULY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

ELMER LARRY EDWARDS

who died Jan 3, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 13TH day of JULY, 2017.

ESTATE OF ELMER LARRY EDWARDS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

SUSAN H. EDWARDS; EXECUTRIX

11620 MIDHURST DR., KNOXVILLE, TN 37934

BROOKE GIVENS ATTORNEY-AT-LAW

110 COGDILL RD., KNOXVILLE, TN 37922

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF CLIFFORD A PARROTT DOCKET NUMBER 79160-1

Notice is hereby given that on the 11 day of JULY 2017, letters testamentary in respect of the Estate of

CLIFFORD A PARROTT

who died Jun 18, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred:

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death

This the 11 day of JULY, 2017.

ESTATE OF CLIFFORD A PARROTT PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE{S)

PATRICIA D. FITZGERALD; EXECUTRIX

8313 MECKLENBURG COURT

KNOXVILLE, TN. 37923

LISA W. GAMMELTOFT ATTORNEY AT LAW

110 COGDILL ROAD KNOXVILLE, TN. 37922

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF KEVIN WAYNE SCHRAM DOCKET NUMBER 79152-2

Notice is hereby given that on the 10 day of JULY 2017, letters administration in respect of the Estate of

KEVIN WAYNE SCHRAM

who died Jun 25, 2017, were issued the undersigned by the Clerk and Master of the Chancery Court of Knox County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against his or her estate are required to file the same with the Clerk and Master of the above named court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred.

(1)(A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of this first publication; or

(B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication as described in (1)(A); or

(2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death.

This the 10 day of JULY, 2017.

ESTATE OF KEVIN WAYNE SCHRAM PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE(S)

CAROLE SCHRAM; CO-ADMINISTRATRIX

503 BRIAR CREEK DRIVE

KNOXVILLE, TN. 37934

KATHERINE BLEVINS; CO-ADMINISTRATRIX

302 EAST H STREET

ELIZABETHTON, TN. 37643

JOHN D LOCKRIDGE, JR. ATTORNEY AT LAW

1306 PAPERMILL POINTE WAY KNOXVILLE, TN. 37909

Legal Section 94

Knox County will receive bids for the following items & services:

Bid 2582, Reel Grinder, due 9/6/17

For additional information call 865-215-5777, stop by the Procurement Division, 1000 North Central St., Suite 100, Knoxville, TN 37917, or visit our website: www.knoxcounty.org/procurement. To bid on Knox County surplus items, go to www.govdeals.com.

Notice of Auction

In compliance with TCA 66-14-102 thru 66-14-106 the following cars will be sold on August 18,2017 @ 2:00 PM @ Cedar Bluff Towing, Inc. 623 Simmons Road Knoxville, TN if total bill is not paid by date of sale.

2003 Mit Galan 4A3AA46G43E187700

2004 Hon Accor 3HGCM56334G701974

1996 Mit Monte JA4MR41H0TJ008367

1999 Vol Jetta 3VWSA29M5XM095988

2000 For F-150 1FTZX1728YNB86353

2002 For Explo 1FMYU60E22UC22116

2012 Dod Journ 3C4PDDEGXCT228904

2004 Kia Spect KNAFB121745315612

1995 Che K1500 2GCEK19K9S1295875

2000 Bui Centu 2G4WS52J5Y1203341

1989 Dod Ram W 2B5WB35Z1KK318233

1998 Dod Neon 1B3ES42Y4WD617785

2003 Chr Town 2C8GP64L43R105098

2000 For Focus 3FAFP3134YR256658

2007 Maz Mazda JM1BK12F371619402

2000 Lin Town 1LNHM83W5YY852973

1996 Mit Eclip 4A3AK34YXTE315862

1996 Hon Civic 1HGEJ667XTL032064

2003 Nis Sentr 3N1CB51D13L818837

2002 Che Caval 1G1JC524827344445

1996 Toy Corol 1NXBB02E1TZ437333

1999 Toy Corol 2T1BR12E4XC208055

1999 Sat S Ser 1G8ZP1283XZ206084

1998 Che Lumin 2G1WL52M3W9331483

2002 Old Brava 1GHDT13S922148872

2008 Nis Altim 1N4AL21E98C176725

2001 Hon Accor 1HGCG16571A077768

2000 Nis Maxim JN1CA31D2YT502924

1998 HON CBR SC3604WM000990

1990 Mit Might JA7FL24W3LP017184

1997 Nis Altim 1N4BU31D7VC218738

2008 Dod Grand 2D8HN54PX8R704959

2000 Nis Maxim JN1CA31A4YT002981

2004 Hyu Tibur KMHHN65F84U129408

2001 For Explo 1FMCU60E01UA67915

2003 Pon Monta 1GMDX03E63D174085

2001 Hon CBR60 JH2PC35011M205263

2003 Hon Accor 1HGCM66583A023839

1989 Che C1500 1GCDC14K0KZ282794

1998 Lin Town 1LNFM82W6WY677509

1998 Toy RAV4 JT3HP10V9W0179474

2009 Sci tC JTKDE167390296733

2004 Jee Wrang 1J4FA29194P744329

2006 For Tauru 1FAFP53U56A225458

1999 Maz Prote JM1BJ2229X0185935

Notice of Auction

In compliance with TCA 66-14-102 thru 66-14-106 the following cars will be sold on August 18,2017 @ 2:00 PM @ Chestnut Street Transport & Recovery, Inc. 5000 Rutledge Pike Knoxville, TN if total bill is not paid by date of sale.

2000 For Range 1FTYR14V2YPB51395

1995 Hon CBR90 JH2SC2808SM300789

2007 Pon G6 1G2ZG58B474185523

1996 Bui Centu 1G4AG55M5T6442309

1997 Lex ES 30 JT8BF22G6V5001837

1998 Hon Civic 1HGEJ8149WL094603

2006 Che Impal 2G1WB55K569184788

1994 Maz MX-5 JM1NA3538R0513095

1997 Chr Town 1C4GP64L6VB338306

1995 Toy Corol 1NXAE04B5SZ308063

2003 Che Caval 1G1JC12F337245866

1994 Nis Pathf JN8HD17Y7RW216399

2003 For Explo 1FMZU73K33ZB25555

2005 Hyu Sonat KMHWF25SX5A161712

2007 For Musta 1ZVFT80N975279714

HUS RIDIN 082813A036031

2002 For Explo 1FMDU73W02ZC01843

2000 For Range 1FTYR10C7YTA10012

2006 For Fusio 3FAFP08146R102693

2001 Hon Accor 1HGCG16561A076501

2002 Hyu Accen KMHCG45C32U315773

1999 Nis Sentr 3N1AB41D8XL088609

2001 Kia Rio KNADC123216049721

2004 Toy Prius JTDKB22U540040854

1992 Old Custo 1G3BP83E9NW300456

Notice of Auction

The following described vehicles impounded/repaired/towed will be sold at public and/or private auction in compliance with the Tennessee Public Acts 1967, Chapter 240, house Bill 379. The sale will be held at Jim’s Garage & Wrecker Service Vehicle Impoundment Lot located at 5906 Waldon Street, Knoxville, TN 37919.

These vehicles have been checked through the files of the Commissioner of Revenue, Title Section, Division of Motor Vehicles, Department of Revenue, State of Tennessee. In appropriate cases, the vehicles have been checked in other states, and the owners and/or lienholders have been notified by certified mail. In those instances where no vehicle identification/serial number or license number was available, this Public Notice in the newspaper will comply with the law.

The failure of the owner/lienholder to exercise their rights to reclaim any vehicle listed below not bearing a VIN/serial number shall be deemed a waiver of all rights and title and authorization to sell said vehicle.

00 CHEVY S-10 VIN# 1GCC51448Y8116098

00 CHEVY TAHO VIN# 1GNEC3T4YJ199303

02 SATURN VIN# 1G8ZK527822310253

06 CHRYSLER 300 VIN# 2C3LA63H96H192384

97 ACURA INTEGRA VIN# JHDC4359VS008244

02 MERCURY VIN# 2MEFM75W22X657762

01 CHRYSLER PT CRUISER VIN# 3C8FY4BB71T507585

05 INFINITI G35 VIN# JNKCV54E45M410249

06 CADILLAC VIN# 1G6DC67A960113337

99 NISSAN QUEST VIN# 4N2XN11T0XD802157

04 TOYOTA CAMRY VIN# 1NXBR38E14Z223240

89 HONDA ACCORD VIN# 1HGCA6280KA060696

02 NISSAN VIN# 1N4AL11F62C269033

99 ACURA VIN# 19UUA55648XA043397

11 MITS VIN# 4A32B2FFXBE0244125

04 CHEVY BLAZER VIN# 1GNET16S746200735

97 HONDA VIN# JHMB6240VC015690

Annual Report

Annual Report for year ending June 30, 2017 is available at address below if requested in writing. West End Christian School, 1716 Starmont Trail, Knoxville, TN 37909.

West End Christian School admits students of any race, color, national and ethnic origin to all the rights, privileges, programs, and activities generally accorded or made available to students at the school. It does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national and ethnic origin in administration of its educational policies, admissions policies, scholarship and loan programs, and athletic and other school-administered programs.

Foundation Report

The annual return of the Shirley Foundation, Inc. for year ending June 30, 2017 is available at address below, for inspection during normal business hours by any citizens who request in writing in the next 180 days. The Shirley Foundation, Inc. 1716 Starmont Trail, Knoxville, TN 37909