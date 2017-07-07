Lonsdale International Food & Crafts Festival Saturday

The Fourth Annual Lonsdale International Food and Crafts Festival will be held this Saturday, July 8, in conjunction with the monthly International Food and Crafts Market at Lonsdale Park, which is located next to Lonsdale Elementary School at 1317 Louisiana Avenue.

The festival will last from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Vendors will be selling foods (including BBQ) from around the world, hand-made soap, candles, jewelry, and other crafts. There will also be music and activities for children.

The sponsor, the Latino Task Force, is joining with Lonsdale Elementary to raise funds for the playground; used clothing will be available for $5 per bag until all is gone.

The Latino Task Force hosts the International Food and Crafts Market on the second Saturday of each month, April through October, but the Festival happens just once a year, so make your way to Lonsdale this Saturday to try new foods, hear different kinds of music, have fun, and meet new friends.