Missing Persons Day Event

The Office of the State Chief Medical Examiner, NamUs and the Knox County Regional Forensic Center are coordinating the First Missing Persons Day in Knox County to help families reconnect with missing loved ones.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND: Family and friends of a person missing more than a month

WHAT TO EXPECT: • This is a FREE event for the public • Enter information into the National Missing & Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) • Provide DNA samples • Connect with law enforcement and other families • You may also report family members missing more than one month if not done previously

WHAT TO BRING: • ID photos of the missing person • X-rays, dental records, medical records and other identifying documents • Attendance by two biologically related family members of the missing person to provide DNA samples (cheek swabs) • Police reports

Saturday, August 5th, 2017 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m

Bearden Branch Library 100 Golfclub Road

Knoxville, TN 37919

For more information contact: Fran Wheatley, frances.wheatley@tn.gov, 1-844-860-4511, or Amy Dobbs, amy.dobbs@unthsc.edu