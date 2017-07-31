Moments to ponder

By Rosie Moore

In my little book, “My Daily Psalms and Prayers,” that I scan each day, are these words, that seem so apt for me:

“Almighty Father, in a world where everything seems to be changing by the minute, the word, “steadfast” is like a neon sign, indicating a place of refuge. And that is what your love is, Lord; a refuge, the one thing we can count on in life and the thing that doesn’t change. I never know what the price of fuel will be in the morning, but I know I will wake up with the assurance of your love. May each successive generation–my children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and beyond, come to know the assurance of your steadfast love.”

Also I read: “It is said that, in life, only death and taxes are certain, but what is truly certain in this life? For starters, God’s love and his faithfulness. How much better are these certainties than the other supposed ones! How much better life seems in light of them!

The twelve-step recovery programs urge participants to take life one-day, one moment, at a time. There is great wisdom in this, since none of us can retrieve the past nor can we know the future, we can only live and act in this present moment–the gift of life granted to us right now.”

I don’t know who wrote these words but it comforts the heart to read them. It helps to think of them as the day progresses, as events happen that we don’t understand. When feeling are hurt and messages and thoughts are misunderstood. When daily accidents happen and it seems that nothing goes right.

Be steadfast! How? By prayer and trusting God to keep His eyes on you.

Thought for the day: the steadfast love of the Lord is from everlasting to everlasting on those who fear him, and his righteousness to children’s children. Psalms 103:17

Send comments to: rosemerrie@att.net. Thank you.