New Concord Park trail ribbon cutting July 21

Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett and local leaders will join members of the community for the grand opening of new trails at Concord Park on Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m. The park is located at 11808 S. Northshore Drive, and the ribbon cutting will take place just east of it next to the old fishing bridge.

The event is open to the public and other elected officials may be in attendance.

The new trail completes an almost one-mile stretch from the fishing bridge at Northshore Drive to the park’s entrance. The new trail also means Concord Park now has 13.7 miles of overall trails.

The Parks and Recreation Department finished connecting paved trails from the Cove to natural trails on formerly undeveloped property at the Northshore and Concord Road intersection. The new paved trail is almost a mile long and connects to 2.6 miles of natural trail for walking, running and mountain biking.

The trails were developed as a joint effort among the parks and recreation staff, the Appalachian Mountain Bike Club and the 901 Company.

During Friday’s event, officials also will highlight a number of other upcoming activities at The Cove. As it stands, the county’s Second Saturday Concert series concludes Aug. 12 with concerts running from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cove and New Harvest Park.