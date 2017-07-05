Pets Without Parents is Ready to Help

Recently, the Sevier County Humane Society has terminated their agreement with the county in regards to accepting stray or abandoned animals. Mayor Larry Waters has reached an agreement with Pets Without Parents (PWP) to accept the responsibility.

PWP would like to thank everyone for their support during this transitional time. They look forward to working with the community and elected officials to supply the best possible care for animals in Sevier County while trying to find them forever homes.

PWP asks for community support and understanding during this transition of adding many additional animals per year.

From July 1st to July 15th the shelter would prefer to only handle emergency drop-offs from the general public while they set up more kennels, get additional staff in place, and finish expansion work on the facility.

“We’re so thankful for the outpouring of community support while we continue to focus our energy toward caring for the animals of our community,” stated Lory Souders, President and Co-Founder of Pets Without Parents.

For those wanting to help, the shelter is always in need of volunteers and coordinators. Anyone interested may call the shelter’s director Dani Langston at 865-286-9411.

Funds are always needed and appreciated, especially during this expansion period. Donations can be made on their website at http://www.pwpshelter.com/donate.

Needed supplies can be dropped off at the shelter located at 901 Mize Lane, off Chapman Hwy, in Sevierville. Items always needed include Purina Pedigree dog and cat food, Dawn dish soap, paper towels, Pine Sol and bleach. They are in extreme need of kitty litter. There is a link on the PWP website to their Amazon shopping list with basic need items as well as their wish list.

Souders stated, “We look forward to this new challenge and working closely with Mayor Larry Waters, county staff, and representatives of the cities of Sevierville, Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg. Together, as a community, we can succeed in lowering the over population of animals in our county and help find homes and care for animals in need.”

Hours of Operation

Monday through Saturday

Adoptions • 11am – 4pm (Friday • 9am-5pm)

Donations • 9am-4pm

Volunteers Welcome • 7am-6pm

901 Mize Lane Sevierville 37876

Phone 865-286-9411

Email petswithoutparents@gmail.com

www.PWPShelter.com

https://www.facebook.com/PetsWithoutParents/