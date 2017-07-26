Pets Without Parents Shelter to hold Adoption Event

Find a family pet to fulfill the love

Beginning July 1st Pets Without Parents Animal Shelter (PWP) began receiving all the county’s stray and abandoned animals when the Humane Society decided to no longer accept the county’s stray animals. In the last two and a half weeks, besides the animals already at the shelter, an influx of over 125 animals arrived at the shelter. They are being fed, cared for and loved, but the shelter is running out of room.

“We are expanding as fast as we can,” stated PWP President and Co-Founder Lory Souders. “Many kennels are still on order and we are filling up fast.”

In the past week, a former barn and storage area has been transformed to another building to hold more kennels with help from the PWP Board Members and volunteers. Work is still ongoing to make the building complete, adding new windows and finishing up the heating and air system.

So, if you are looking for a new dog or cat to add to your family this Saturday, July 29th, is the day to get one! From 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the shelter will be holding an Adoption Event. Animals can be adopted at reduced rates. All will have their shots and be spayed or neutered before heading to their new home included in the adoption fee. Puppies and dogs under 35 lbs can be adopted for $75. Dogs over 35 lbs can head home with their new owners for $50 and a great selection of cats and kittens are yours for only $25 or two for $40.

You can come find your new friend and give that dog or cat a forever home. “Don’t miss the chance to have an animal change your life,” stated PWP Shelter Director Dani Langston.

For those wanting to help, the shelter is always in need of volunteers and coordinators. Anyone interested may call Langston at 865-286-9411. Donations can be made on their website at http://www.pwpshelter.com/donate.

The shelter is located at 901 Mize Lane, off Chapman Hwy, in Sevierville.

Hours of Operation

Monday through Saturday

Adoptions • 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Friday • 9 a.m.-5 p.m.)

Donations • 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Volunteers Welcome • 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

901 Mize Lane Sevierville 37876

Phone 865-286-9411