Safety Fest TN Opens Registration for 90 Free Safety Classes on July 24

OAK RIDGE – On July 24, registration opens for Safety Fest TN, an annual community event that offers 90 free safety classes to residents and companies from September 11-15. This year’s training classes will be offered at Y-12’s New Hope Center, ORAU’s Pollard Technical Center, and other local venues. Registration and a complete list of classes can be found at www.safetyfesttn.org

Planners for the event work to develop offerings each year that provide valuable insight and training to the region that may be costly or difficult to obtain elsewhere. A sample of this year’s classes include Careers in Occupational Safety & Health (for high school and community college students), Chain Saw Safety, CPR & First Aid Certification, Confined Space, Evacuation & Emergency Planning, Fall Prevention, HAZWOPER 8-hour, OSHA Construction 10-hour, Power Tool Safety, Trench Safety, and Welding Safety.

“This is the 6th year of Safety Fest TN’s offering so many outstanding safety classes for free,” said Michelle Keever, UCOR’s Senior Safety and Health Program Specialist and Safety Fest Class Coordinator. She added, “Our community sponsors make it possible for us to not only offer free safety training, but to provide free lunches and breaks for a convenient training experience.”

Many other events are planned for Safety Fest TN, in addition to safety classes. Two major activities included during the week are the State Fire Chiefs Conference and DOE’s Emergency Management Forum. The popular Safety Expo will return with more than 35 safety equipment and training vendors, along with many safety demonstrations, including a Black Hawk helicopter landing on September 12.

For more information, contact Jenny Freeman at jfreeman@stratag.org