Saturday at the Seymour Farmers Market

On Saturday, July 22, the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department will be at Seymour Farmers Market with their big red fire truck from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Information on fire safety will be provided. They will have a family activity tent set up with face painting and hats for the kids. They will also be grilling hot dogs to celebrate National Hot Dog Day! Donations appreciated.



Come enjoy this fun morning and show your appreciation for the volunteer fire department. Seymour Farmers Market is located in the parking lot of Seymour First Baptist Church, 11621 Chapman Highway, and is open from 8:00 a.m. to noon.