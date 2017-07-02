What: Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Social

Who: For any child participating in Knox County Public Library’s Summer Library Club

When: Saturday, July 8, 2017 from 1-2 p.m.

Where: Blount Mansion, 200 W. Hill Ave, Downtown Knoxville

How: Free with an active reading log or a certificate of completion from Knox County Public Library’s Summer Library Club

I scream, you scream, we all scream for summer reading! Children are encouraged to keep reading with an Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Social

(Knoxville, TN – June 28, 2017) There’s something about a good book and ice cream that make the summer a whole lot sweeter. Knox County Public Library, Blount Mansion and the Phoenix Pharmacy and Fountain are partnering to encourage kids to keep turning pages with the help of summer’s sweetest confection. Children registered in the Summer Library Club are invited to an old-fashioned ice cream social at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 8 at Blount Mansion, with ice cream provided courtesy of the Phoenix Pharmacy and Fountain. Along with free ice cream, children can participate in fun crafts and activities, as well as tour the home of the first capital of Tennessee.

Blount Mansion is one of the stops on the Summer Library Club’s Passport Program. By touring the mansion, also known as the “house with many eyes”, readers can earn credit toward their reading goals.

Admission to the ice cream social is free with an active Knox County Public Library summer reading log or, if a child has reached their reading goal, their certificate of completion. Children must show proof of registration, but it’s not too late to get started. Register online at knoxlib.org or at any Knox County Library location.

“This is such a great event, and Lawson McGhee is a huge part of what’s right about Knoxville. We love this community and are always looking for opportunities to help in any way we can,” commented Nolan Sherrill, proprietor of The Phoenix Pharmacy and Fountain. “We are thrilled to be a part of the Library’s summer programs. If a scoop of ice cream can encourage kids to read,

we’re more than happy to do our part!”

Research shows that reading over the summer helps preserve academic gains from the previous school year. When struggling readers don’t read or participate in enrichment activities, they can lose up to two years of academic gains over time. The Library’s summer programs encourage the whole family to participate in summer reading with programs and rewards.