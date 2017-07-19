Sevier County Economic Development Council to Host Job Fairs

The Sevier County Economic Development Council, the Cities of Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Sevierville along with the Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development will be hosting two job fairs in July targeting potential employees in surrounding counties. The first job fair is on Thursday, July 20 at Tennessee Smokies Park in Kodak and the second job fair will be held on Tuesday, July 25 at Rocky Top Sports World in Gatlinburg. The hours for both job fairs are 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Both full-time and part-time jobs will be available. It is recommended that you bring copies of your resume with you. A copier will be available if you need additional copies. A Tennessee Career Coach will be on site to assist you with writing a resume and to share tips on how to interview with a potential employer.

Many Sevier County businesses have already posted jobs on the updated website with over 140 jobs currently available. This site can be found at www.seviercountyjobs.org. Sevier County employers can list their jobs free of charge.

Contact Sevier County Economic Development for additional information by calling (865)428-2212 or by emailing ewhaley@seviercountytn.gov.