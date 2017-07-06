Solid Waste Manager to Speak at Blight Working Group

Rachel Butzler, the solid waste manager for the City of Knoxville, will discuss the city’s garbage pickup, recycling, and other solid waste management programs at this month’s meeting of the Neighborhood Working Group on Blighted Property (NWG).

The meeting begins at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at the Cansler YMCA, 616 Jessamine St. The meeting ends at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome.

Members of the group requested this topic following a large volunteer effort last spring, when they joined with other partners and residents in a clean-up event at a mobile home park on Sutherland Avenue. See previous coverage on that event (http://knoxvilletn.us13.list-manage.com/track/click?u=2c225da2437ec3f6b734edf0b&id=0fe4d2ffe8&e=bba8e6ddac) . NWG is now discussing ideas for its next neighborhood project involving some combination of cleanup, beautification, and place making.

NWG meets at Cansler YMCA on the first Thursday of each month to discuss issues and strategies for dealing with blighted property. Neighborhood representatives are encouraged to attend and participate. For more, contact David Massey at 215-3232 or Cheri Hollifield at 215-2867.