TDEC Offering $4.5 Million in Recycling and Waste Reduction Grants

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) is now accepting applications for recycling and waste reduction grants totaling $4,500,000.

“Since 2015, TDEC has had a renewed focus on supporting local communities in a broader goal to reduce waste across the state while increasing recycling rates,” said TDEC Commissioner Bob Martineau. “These grants aim to involve the public in targeted ways to reduce dependence on landfills in their own neighborhoods.”

Grant funding can be used toward purchasing recycling equipment, recycling rebates, the management of used oil/automotive fluids, convenience centers, education and outreach, and recycling measurement. All grants will support local governments’ efforts toward achieving their waste reduction and recycling goals. The application process is open until Oct. 2, 2017.

Statewide waste reduction and recycling goals stem from TDEC’s 2015-2025 Solid Waste and Materials Management Plan, which contains eight Objectives to further communities waste reduction efforts and boost local economic activity.

Recycling Equipment Grant

TDEC has allocated $500,000 for these offerings – $200,000 for rural counties with populations of 50,000 or less, and $300,000 for suburban and urban counties with greater population density. Those eligible to apply include cities, solid waste authorities and non-profit organizations. No grant may exceed $50,000 and a local match of 10-50 percent is required.

Successful proposals will demonstrate how the requested equipment will improve operating efficiencies or:

Increase material tonnages (Objective 1);

Increase recycling access and/or participation (Objective 2);

Promote material processing and end use (Objective 3); or

Support new waste reduction and recycling technologies (Objective 5)

Used Oil Grant

TDEC has allocated $1,500,000 for grants for the collection of used oil and other automotive fluids. The purpose of the used oil grant is to reduce the amount of improperly disposed used oil by providing incentives to increase the number of collection facilities for used oil generated by do-it-yourselfers.

Successful proposals will demonstrate how the requested grant will:

Increase material collection volumes (Objective 1);

Increase recycling access and/or participation (Objective 2);

Promote material end use (Objective 3); or

Support education and outreach efforts (Objective 6)

Convenience Center Grant

TDEC has allocated $1,000,000 to provide funding assistance to eligible counties that need to enhance their collection assurance requirements through upgrades of existing sites, establishment of new sites or elimination and replacement of unmanned county collection systems known as “Green Boxes”.

Successful proposals will demonstrate how the requested funding will improve collection assurance or:

Increase recycling access and participation (Objective 2) or

Ensure sufficient and environmentally sound disposal (Objective 7)

Education and Outreach Grant

TDEC has allocated $1,000,000 to support efforts of local governments, school districts and non-profit organizations toward consistent promotion of waste reduction, diversion and recycling.

Successful proposals will demonstrate how the projects will reach the largest audience or:

Increase material tonnages (Objective 1);

Increase recycling access and/or participation (Objective 2);

Promote material processing and end use (Objective 3); or

Expand and focus education and outreach (Objective 6)

Recycling Measurement Grant

TDEC has allocated $500,000 to support the efforts of local governments, non-profit organizations and private entities towards accurately measuring the materials they manage. Establishing and upgrading recycling equipment is not an eligible application of this grant.

Successful proposals will demonstrate how requested equipment or software will improve measurement by:

Accurately measuring material tonnages (Objective 1);

Promoting material processing and end use (Objective 3);

Supporting new waste reduction and recycling technologies (Objective 5); or

Ensuring sufficient and environmentally sound disposal (Objective 7)

For more information about TDEC’s Solid Waste Management grant offerings and to apply, visit http://www.tn.gov/environment/topic/grants-materials-management-grants or contact Loretta Harrington at (615) 532-0086 or solid.waste@tn.gov.